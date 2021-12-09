If you are looking to show off by making beautiful gifts, do not lose sight of the many possibilities it offers Ikea so that the first impact when receiving the gift is unbeatable.

Making a good gift is not just about leaving a lot of money on the gift. Giving away and doing it well is an art That implies thinking well about the person being honored and paying homage to them throughout the process. What includes the packaging or the preparation of the gift.

In times of Amazon and fast shipments from El Corte Inglés, the chances of receiving wrapped packages are less. And those that include this option are usually in exchange for an extra amount. Therefore, what to make the gift beautiful and make it look like that, a gift involves taking a moment at home. That moment of transforming the Amazon cardboard package into a real gift is essential. Someone who has received gifts directly from the online commerce giant tells you and it is something that implies a slovenliness that does not go well with the concept of giving.

The good thing about this is that Ikea, which always seems to be ahead of our needs, has been including a wide collection of stationery to make nice gifts. A collection that also leaves no arguments for those who find it difficult, or quite an art, to make beautiful packages because the collection includes Prepared packages or beautiful bags so that the result is professional, with minimal effort.

New arrivals Winter 2021 – IKEA

Index hide
1 Wrapping papers
2 Paper bags or packages
3 Gift ribbons
4 Tags and bows for the perfect gift
5 It has inspired us:

Wrapping papers

The papers at this time of year turn to Christmas. That is why they have green and red as main colors and their variety in patterns is great. Not to repeat.

The motif of this wrapping paper is inspired by different shaped tree leaves. Therefore, it is ideal to give as a gift on these dates or at other times of the year. The motif of this wrapping paper is inspired by different shaped tree leaves.

Wrapping paper roll, green leaf motif 3×0.7 m 1.50 euros / 3 m

Gift wrap roll, beige / red star motif 3×0.7 m / 2.10 m²x3 pieces 4 euros / 9 m

Here trees with different shapes and shades of green. Ideal for wrapping gifts both at Christmas and at other times of the year for 1.50 euros / 3 m

Gift wrap roll, white / green leaf motif 3×0.7 m / 2.10 m²x3 pieces per 4 euros / 9 m

White / green mistletoe wrapping paper roll 3×0.7 m 1.50 euros / 3 m

Gift wrap roll, multicolored Christmas motif3×0.7 m / 2.10 m²x3 pieces 4 euros / 9 m

A very elegant option is this model with a red / beige striped pattern3×0.7 m 1.50 euros / 3 m

Paper bags or packages

Of different sizes, materials and patterns, you only have to worry about putting the gift inside and closing the package for a result of 10.

Paper bag, red / brown star motif15×30 cm 3 euros / 12 units

Christmas gift bag, heart motif / brown tree motif20×26 cm / 2.5 l 2 euros / 2 units

These cheery red and green patterned bags are perfect for wrapping homemade and culinary gifts such as toffee, cookies and marzipan figures and for small details to children. Paper bag, green / red animal motif 12×24 cm 3 euros / 12 units

Gift bag for bottle, star motif red / beige13×32 cm 2 euros / 2 units

Gift box, gray-blue winter village motif20x20x10 cm 2 euros / 2 units

Set of three sustainable gift boxes (made from waste) with red ribbons. Gift boxes, set of 3, handmade green / red 4 euros

Natural jute gift bag, (set of 3), 3 euros

Even the biggest gifts fit in this package. Bag, red Christmas motif 35x73x30 cm / 76 l 3 euros

For the smallest gifts. Gift box, various shapes / multi-color13×9 cm 1 euro / 4 units

Gift box, set of 2, handmade Christmas tree shape / green 5 euros

Gift ribbons

To complete or close the packages you can help yourself with tapes like these.

Gift ribbon, natural jute 25 m 2.50 euros / 2

Gift ribbon, white / gold 40 m 2.50 euros / 40 m

Gift bow ribbon, green 50 m 3 euros / 50 m

A classic, gift ribbon, white / red 40 m 2.50 euros / 40 m

Tags and bows for the perfect gift

Very Christmas labels to personalize the gifts. Gift tags, beige Santa Claus motif € 1/12 units

Roll of masking tape, various shapes beige / red5m 3 euros

Gift bow 12 units in green / red / gold 4 euros

Stickers with multicolored Christmas motifs 1 euro / 8 sheets

It has inspired us:

Also ideal as a gift base are these cardboard boxes that can be put in Christmas mode with ribbons and stickers. De Belle Vous Brown Kraft Cardboard Boxes (Pack of 50) 7.5 cm x 7.5cm x 3.5 cm – for 15.99 euros

Belle Vous Brown Kraft Cardboard Boxes (Pack of 50) Square with Lid, Hemp Rope and Label - 7.5 cm x 7.5cm x 3.5 cm - Small Kraft Box for Weddings and Party Favors

Belle Vous Brown Kraft Cardboard Boxes (Pack of 50) Square with Lid, Hemp Rope and Label – 7.5 cm x 7.5cm x 3.5 cm – Small Kraft Box for Weddings and Party Favors

Christmas stickers to label with 20% on Amazon. 60 adhesive stickers for wrapping paper and gift box. Normal price € 9.99 and now 7.99 euros

JOYIN 60 Pieces Christmas Stickers, Adhesive Gift Tags for Wrapping Paper and Gift Box

JOYIN 60 Pieces Christmas Stickers, Adhesive Gift Tags for Wrapping Paper and Gift Box

120 Pieces Gift tags Christmas Kraft paper. 12 printable Christmas designs for DIY Christmas with a 29% discount. Normal price € 6.98 and now 4.98 euros

120 Pieces Gift Tags Christmas Kraft Paper Tags with 66 FT Jute Twine String, Gift Tags 12 Printable Christma Designs for DIY Christmas Holiday Gift Wrap Bags

120 Pieces Gift Tags Christmas Kraft Paper Tags with 66 FT Jute Twine String, Gift Tags 12 Printable Christma Designs for DIY Christmas Holiday Gift Wrap Bags

