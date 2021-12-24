The Arrowverse gets bigger. Naomi Spectacular First Trailer

The CW will bet on a new series based on a character from DC Comics. In this case, it’s about Naomi, who released her first trailer and new images.

Once again, The CW will launch a new fiction focused on the characters and universe of DC Comics. It is about Naomi, a production that is based on the comics of the same name and that will arrive on the television network in January 2022. In order to warm up the engines and increase the anxiety of the fans, the first images and the first official trailer of this new project.

In the new images that have been revealed since Entertainment Weekly from Naomi, fans can appreciate the appearance of the female lead, who will be played by Kaci Walfall. On the other hand, these photos also give a first look at an imposing Thanagarian and his huge wings, who will take the role of mentor in this story. It should be noted that Thanagar is a universe related to the Hawkman mythology; on the other hand, it has already had a presence in the Arrowverse through DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Will there be cameos?

During the interview with EW, the creators of Naomi talked about the possibility of cameos from other worlds in the DC universe: “I’m sure DC fans will be pleasantly surprised by our cosmic cameos. Throughout the season, Naomi’s world expands in a huge way. “

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to become fully herself. You are not going to become the person you will eventually be right away. We will be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns to be a heroine ”, they advanced during the conversation.

On the other hand, they also mentioned that Superman is a very important and key figure during Naomi’s development. In this way, is there a chance that Tyler Hoechlin’s version will appear?

Naomi opens on January 11, 2022.