Ford has chosen to delay the launch of the 100% electric variant of both the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. The firm of the blue oval has made this important decision for good reason. And it is to give prominence to the model that is being used as the spearhead of the company’s electrical offensive.

The next big launch to make Ford And that will usher in a new era for this colossus of the North American automotive industry is, without a doubt, the new Ford F-150 Lightning. The arrival of its first 100% electric pick-up in series production has generated a lot of anticipation. Now, once your assault on dealerships materializes, what will be the next news? SUV type vehicles will be the main protagonists.

The 100% electric variant of the Ford Explorer as well as the Lincoln Aviator will be a reality. These two electric SUVs are on the agenda. However, and sadly for Ford and Lincoln fans who were eagerly awaiting these models, we have bad news. And it is that Ford has decided delay the launch of the Explorer and electric Aviator.

In Europe the Ford Explorer is only available in a plug-in hybrid version (PHEV)

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator electric variants will have to wait



But, what is this decision due to? We must bear in mind that, according to the information collected by a specialized medium, Ford has chosen to delay by no more or less than 18 months the start of production of the electric versions of the Explorer and the Aviator. And what is equally important. It has even been decided to change the vehicle production center that was to give life to these fully electric models.

The Ford’s original plans were to produce these new electric SUVs in Cuautitlán

(Mexico). The brand has informed its supplier network through a memorandum that the new electric vehicles codenamed CDX746 and CDX747 are now scheduled to go into production in December 2024. At the moment it is unknown which will be the plant in charge of the process manufacturing.

Lisa Drake, Ford North America Operations Director, said in a recent interview that the company plans to dedicate all the production capacity of its facilities in Cuautitlán for the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The objective is to increase the production of this interesting electric vehicle to reach 200,000 units per year by 2023. It will be from 2022 when the increase in production begins.

The arrival of the 100% electric Lincoln Aviator has also been delayed

Ford wants to give prominence to the Mustang Mach-E



Right now the Demand that the Mustang Mach-E is getting far exceeds production capacity. Therefore, and before getting down to work and manufacturing another electric model, it is necessary for the company to respond to said demand to avoid generating large waiting lists. “We had previously contemplated the construction of an additional electric vehicle in Cuautitlán, but our priority at this time is to scale production of the Mustang Mach-E given this demand,” said Drake.

Ford’s senior official also noted that it plans to work with suppliers to increase the supply of battery cells and other components of the Mustang Mach-E powertrain. At the moment the Mustang Mach-E is on its way to close the year 2021 with approximately 60,000 units sold globally. We must also bear in mind that its production has recently started in China.