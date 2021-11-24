The Apple Watch Series 6 has plummeted in price on Amazon for Black Friday.

If you were thinking of buying an Apple Watch, it may interest you a lot this offer that Amazon has on the Apple Watch Series 6. A device practically identical to the Apple Watch Series 7, which you can get in different versions very cheap.

We have offers available in the normal aluminum models, in which they have cellular connectivity and even in stainless steel models. Black Friday is the best time to buy an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 6 aluminum 44 mm for 349 euros

More of 100 euros discount on this fantastic Apple Watch. The larger 44mm model is cheaper than the smaller 41mm model, an incredible deal that you have to take advantage of.

Apple Watch Series 6 aluminum 40 mm GPS + Cellular for 379 euros

If you want the small model, the best offer is this. A price that drops 150 euros and that allows you to have an eSIM card inside the Apple Watch to be able to make calls, answer WhatsApp or consulate Siri from anywhere and without having the iPhone nearby.

When is it advisable to buy an Apple Watch with a cellular connection

Apple Watch Series 6 steel 40 mm GPS + Cellular for 539 euros

And if you want to go for a more durable, elegant and beautiful Apple Watch, now is the time to get a stainless steel one. The official price exceeds 700 euros, but now it can be yours for just over 500, and also the steel models include the cellular connection with eSIM card.

Apple Watch Series 6 Official Specifications

The Apple Watch Series 6 has the following official specifications, it is one of the best watches in the world:

Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.

Monitor your heart rate and perform electrocardiograms with the ECG app.

The always-on Retina display shines 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is resting.

The S6 SiP chip is up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

5 GHz Wi-Fi and U1 chip (ultra-wide band). Monitor your daily activity on the Apple Watch and observe your progress in the Fitness app on the iPhone.

Record your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimming-friendly design, water resistant 50 meters.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or a Wi-Fi network.

Featuring watchOS 7 with new dials, sleep mode, and much more.

