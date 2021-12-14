Sharing shots with friends is usually a more satisfying experience, especially when it is necessary to fight side by side against hordes of enemies, as in titles such as Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood and soon The Anacrusis, which already has a release date.

The title in question is carried out by the Stray Bombay studio and was announced last June. Through a video published by the team, and that you can see below, it has been revealed that this multiplayer first-person shooter will be available from January 13, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox Game Pass for those who are subscribed.

The action will take place aboard a spaceship that is stranded in space. Our characters will be equipped with all kinds of futuristic weapons to face the hordes of aliens that will invade this place, but you will also be able to obtain advantages that will change the way you play based on participating in games. Even so, the content that will be seen from day one will be somewhat limited when seeing the light in the form of early access.

It is because of that The Anacrusis will be updated little by little to add more content and also based on what the users themselves are saying. In addition, to this we must add the option to design mods, something for which Stray Bombay has given free rein and will even provide some that can be downloaded from next month.