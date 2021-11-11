At this price, there are no other AirPods more recommended at the moment than these AirPods Pro.

Never before have AirPods Pro been so cheap, in AliExpress they have gone completely crazy and not only do they have the Airpods 2 for 99 euros, they have also lowered the price of the AirPods Pro at only 164 euros. Let us remember that your official price is 279 euros.

This offer is available on AliExpress Plaza thanks to the 11th of the 11th or Singles Day. However, the units are limited, Only the fastest 500 can get these fantastic AirPods Pro for 164 euros. To be able to buy them at this price, you must follow these steps:

Offer starts at 9:00 on November 11 , and at that time you will have to buy them.

, and at that time you will have to buy them. Enter this link to AirPods Pro.

Click on Buy and before finalizing the payment, tap on Enter code here .

. Enter the discount code ESPRO25

Buy your AirPods Pro for 164 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: AirPods Pro

As it is an AliExpress Plaza offer, it is the same as if you compare them in any Spanish store. It is about 100% original AirPods Pro, with a two-year warranty and shipping in just 1 or two days. You have nothing to worry about.

Specifications AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are the best 100% wireless headphones from Apple, there is no doubt. They are designed for those who seek the best sound experience and excellent noise cancellation and advanced functions. These are its main specifications:

Active noise cancellation and transparency functions.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Compatible with Spatial Audio.

They load quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless charging.

The charging case gives you several charges and more than 24 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

