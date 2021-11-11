Astell Kern is a manufacturer that has us used to high-end multimedia players but has now decided to jump into the world of high-end Bluetooth wireless speakers with the ACRO BE100.

It is a model with rectangular shapes and a front frame with an angled design reminiscent of your portable players, with dimensions of 261 x 164 x 171 mm and 3.2 kilos of weight, which allows us to move it around the house with some ease.



Astell & Kern ACRO BE100, technical characteristics

Astell & Kern ACRO BE100

Kind of team:

Wireless speaker

Power:

55W (1x 25W + 2x 15W)

Frequency response:

50 – 20kHz

Bluetooth:

5.0 compliant with SBC, AAC, aptX HD, LDAC

Analog input:

3.5mm stereo jack

Dimensions:

261 x 164 x 171mm

Weight:

3.2 kilos

Price:

529 euros

With a black or white finish and leather and metal materials, the speaker features a aluminum volume knob that decorates the team thanks to a LED system color capable of varying color depending on the power provided.

Feature2

Inside we find a 55 watt RMS Class D amplifier which feeds a stereo driver system with 4-inch Kevlar mid-bass woofers and a pair of 1.5-inch silk dome tweeters.

The speaker has a 32-bit DAC which promises to minimize jitter for a cleaner sound, and a Dynamic Range Control (DRC) system has also been included to protect the speakers from large changes in amplifier power output.

speaker

In terms of connectivity, a main wireless interface is offered Bluetooth 5.0 compatible with aptX HD 24-bit at 48 KHz and LDAC at 96 KHz. We also have an analog port 3.5mm jack in case we want to use an old player.

Price and availability

The new Astell & Kern ACRO BE100 will go on sale in December 2021 for a price of 529 euros.

More information | Astell & Kern

