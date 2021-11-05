The field of health is fundamental and indispensable for any country today. The Covid-19 pandemic was in charge of confirming this situation because the nations that invest the most in this sector were the ones that had the best results. Having the appropriate infrastructure and the number of doctors and nurses was key to containing the problem in most cases. But when speaking specifically about our country, do you know which are the hospitals with the best basic surgical equipment in Mexico?

In this sense, it cannot be ignored that for decades health remained forgotten in our country. At the beginning of the current administration alone, 250 units were identified that were incomplete or that were built but not equipped. It is a very worrying situation that becomes more evident in rural areas where spaces are minimal.

For its part, to date it is estimated that there is a deficit of at least 100,000 doctors and 200,000 nurses in Mexico. The consequence is that today’s workers must perform dual duties or care for more patients than their due. Although doing so also leads to higher levels of stress and fatigue. In the end, a vicious circle is generated in which everyone is affected.

While despite all the shortcomings and adversities there are units that stand out from the rest. In this case, some hospitals are classified as those with the best basic surgical equipment and now is the time to get to know them.

The answer is HospiRank, a ranking created by Global Health Intelligence (GHI), the leading health market research company in Latin America. It is based on data from HospiScope, the world’s largest database of Latin American hospitals. In this way, it offers more than 140 specific data per hospital and covers almost 90 percent of the health units in the region.

Hospital infrastructure in Mexico

For its part, Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope in 2014 and its team of researchers continually updates and expands the data found in it. Precisely a few days ago, the results of the analysis corresponding to this 2021 were published. Within the category of hospitals with the best basic surgical equipment in Mexico, those that occupy the first five places are the following.

General Hospital of Mexico “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga ”.

Guadalajara Civil Hospital “Fray Antonio Alcalde”.

Magdalena Salinas Traumatology Hospital “Dr. Victorio de la Fuente Narváez ”.

Guadalajara Civil Hospital “Juan I. Menchaca”.

Spanish Hospital.

In order to be able to compare the units, parameters such as surgical tables, electrocautery and anesthesia machines were taken into account. At the end, a sum was made and those with the highest number are those that appear on the list.

Within the observations, the dominance of Mexico City and Jalisco is notorious. The five mentioned are in one of the two entities. With this, a wide disparity can be deduced with respect to health services. Especially the southeast of the country remains the region with the greatest backwardness.

Finally, if you want to know the complete ranking you can check it in this link. Not only those of Mexico are contemplated but also of other nations of the region such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.