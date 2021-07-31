The 5 biggest tech failures of the 21st century

Technological developments do not always turn out in the best way, and many times they become little more than a memory. </p><div>

The technology industry has grown exponentially in recent years and more and more entrepreneurs in this field are becoming successful and millionaire entrepreneurs in a short time. That is why, it is not surprising that there are new device launches and technological developments with overwhelming frequency.

However, while some of these launches have been and will continue to be very successful, others have turned out to be complete and resounding failures. Whether it’s because of its purpose, the design, or even the marketing that surrounds it, some pieces of technology just fail to catch on with audiences. And in this article we will tell you what they are the 5 biggest tech failures of this century.

Google+, the most painful failure of the big G?

Not even a giant like Google is oblivious to failure and failed startups, and Google+, a social network launched in 2011, is proof of this. In a nutshell, Google+ failed because the company did not sufficiently understand the needs of users to make this platform worthwhile. Because this was Google’s fourth attempt at creating a social media network, it was disappointing to see it fail.

The service was intended for users to share absolutely everything, but this did not seem to work. It was also difficult for people to connect with each other through different platforms on Google+, which essentially made it impossible. As you might suppose, Google+ obtained user figures well below expectations and was fired in April 2019.

Windows 8, an unexpected disappointment

The launch of Windows 8 was a misstep and very experimental for Microsoft’s proprietary operating system, and it certainly didn’t work as well as the developers would have liked. The main reason for this monumental failure was its disastrous user interface.

The Windows developers decided to remove their Start button and made the interface too complicated with a series of widgets and buttons of different colors. The general reception was quite negative and Windows made sure to reintroduce many of its earlier features, in later versions.

Quibi, another social network that few remember

We’ve all heard of social media platforms that just didn’t succeed, and Quibi is one of them. It was about a streaming service for smartphones that offered videos with or without for the viewers, which were quite short in duration.

The app was launched in April 2020 and had a number of operational issues early on and user numbers were considerably lower than expected. So, just six months after its debut, Quibi disappeared without pain or glory.

Google Glass, the stumbling block of a technology giant

When the Google Glass high-tech glasses were announced in April 2012, many were sure they would be a game changer. These voice and motion controlled Android powered glasses were designed to work like a kind of hands-free smartphone, It offered Internet access, maps, calendar, camera, and much more.

The company created Google Glass as a piece of high-end technology with its shocking price of more than € 1000. However, the developers and designers of the glasses never specified why they would be worth buying and there was never a clear statement about their purpose and why it would be a step above the smartphone. Due to this functional ambiguity, its sales were disappointing and, it disappeared from the radar.

The Amazon Fire Phone, a resounding failure for Jeff Bezos’ company

The Amazon Fire Phone created a huge buzz when it was announced in June 2014. People loved Amazon, so the idea of ​​this successful behemoth introducing a phone seemed great. But nevertheless, this device had a lot to prove, And the pressure was great to make a really impressive piece of technology that would stand up to the best mobiles on the market.

But unfortunately it was not like that and the device was criticized for its useless and gimmicky functions, as well as the fact that it did not allow the use of as many applications as Android and iOS. And so this smartphone soon became a vague memory of something that could be and was not.

And for you, What has been the biggest technological failure in recent years?