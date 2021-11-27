Make an appointment with your GP, do the monthly grocery shopping, schedule an important work meeting … the app Reminders iOS and iPadOS is a fabulous tool for, worth the redundancy, remember all the tasks that you have pending.

Over the years, Apple has been polishing different aspects of this application with the aim of offering the best possible user experience on its operating system. How could it be otherwise, this year has not been an exception. The launch of iOS 15 has brought many new features to Reminders and today we are going to make sure you get to know everything the app has to offer by heart.

Then we leave you with a wonderful list with the best Reminders tricks for iPhone. With this collection of functions you will have the opportunity to master the use of the application and learn how to make the most of all its advantages.

What is the Reminders app and what is it for?

Before starting to list the list of tips, functions and news of Reminders, it is imperative to indicate what is the nature of this application for all those users who are not familiar with it.

The Reminders application was born to allow users of iOS, iPadOS and the rest of the Apple ecosystem platforms to add habits and pending tasks. A kind of fusion between calendar and alarms to provide greater organization in your daily life.

The best tricks to master the Reminders app on iOS

1. Hey Siri, create a reminder!

Siri is by far one of the most indispensable tools on your iPhone. It can send messages, order food delivery, offer information, perform searches, and even tell jokes!

And yes, of course, Siri also has the ability to create reminders in the iOS Reminders app. To create a reminder with Siri, we recommend using this command when you have activated Apple’s virtual assistant:

“Hey Siri, remind me (task) at (time) of the day (day).”

It is a really complete command since it allows us to specify the task, the date and the time.

Let’s now try an example:

“Hey Siri, remind me to renew my Netflix subscription at 12 am on December 30th.”

Alternatively, you can try to have a fluid conversation with the virtual assistant if you are still not very clear about what you want to remember. It’s a bit slower process, but it’s definitely more fun. In addition, it is a very useful way for your brain to clarify what, how and when it wants to remember something.

1. Activate your virtual assistant Siri on your iPhone.

2. Use the command: “Create a reminder at seven in the afternoon.”

3. Siri will ask you, “What do you want me to remind you of?”

Four. Answer, for example: “Hang the clothes.”

2. Two brains think more than one, sometimes!

In the same way that one user can share notes with another, the Reminders application on your iPhone also gives you the option to share a list of reminders with other users (for example a friend, a family member or your partner) so that together you can refine and share tasks.

This time we will use household chores as an example and share our list of reminders with a couple.

These are the steps you must follow to share your reminders with another user:

1. Open the Reminders app.

2. Click on the text “Add list” located in the lower right corner of your iPhone screen.

3. Write a name for your reminder list.

Four. Click “OK”.

5. Access the created list, in this case “Household tasks”.

6. Click on “New reminder” to add as many reminders as you need.

7. Click on the button (…) in the upper right corner.

8. Select the “Share list” option.

9. Click on “Add person …”.

10. make tap on the (+) button.

eleven. Select the contact with whom you want to share your reminder list.

Once this is done, your contact will have the possibility to access the list of reminders to make changes and modify the reminders they want. Your contact you will only have access to this list, the rest of your reminder lists will be private.

3. Unifying the services of all your apps …

Another advantage that the iPhone Reminders application offers us has to do with being able to link the app with the rest of the apps on your operating system. This means that you can create reminders from applications like Mail, Notes, Netflix, Spotify, etc. to add direct links in Reminders.

1. Open an app, in this case Notes.

2. Access the notes you want to include in your reminders.

3. Click on the button to share content.

Four. Select the Reminders app.

5. Modify the reminder to your liking and add it.

Your iPhone system will automatically create a reminder that will be linked directly with third-party applications, in such a way that when you click on it it will take you to another application.

The arrival of iOS 15 implied the introduction of a very interesting novelty in the iOS Reminders application: the use of tags to filter content and perform quick searches.

To create a label on your reminders you just have to use a hashtag (#). When writing this character in the titles or in the notes of your reminders a series of recommendations will appear, you can use the one you like the most.

Creating a new label for your reminders is as simple as clicking on the button (#) that appears at the top of the keyboard or type a hashtag yourself on each reminder. If you click on the tags section you will be able to access a list with all the tags that you have created in order to filter reminders.

5. Your reminders, how you want, where you want

Did you know that it is also possible to add locations to your most important reminders? Whether you have a date with your partner or if you have to go to the mall, the Reminders application on your iPhone has a very efficient system to include locations in your tasks.

Follow these steps to add a location to your reminders.

1. Open the iOS Reminders app.

2. Create a reminder.

3. Click on “Details”.

Four. Enable the “Location” option.

This function requires that you have localization activated in Settings> Privacy and it will notify you about your reminders based on your current location.

