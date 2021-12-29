The 5 best iPhone apps of 2021

Start the year off right with the help of the best apps of 2021, We share 5 apps that you can download for free on your iPhone.

This selection of apps it will help you fulfill your purposes, to keep the plants alive, manage your emails, activate and meditate, all from your smartphone.

Todoist

In 2021 Todoist was updated to become one of the best applications of the year with a rating of 4.8 and more than 75 thousand downloads in the free version. More useful than Apple’s Reminders and Notes app, because it goes beyond a bullet point list.

You will be able to add a lot of tasks to Todoist at the same time even if you are away from your computer. You can copy and paste the shopping list that was sent to you by text message, write down personal messages and even work projects.

It also works with a bunch of third-party apps like Slack, Calendar Y Spark, for example. You can download Todoist in the App Store at this link.

Plant

If in this quarantine you became the lord of the plants or follow him on Twitter, you will love this app because it will become your assistant to take care of your plants with the free or paid version.

You will not feel lonely and you will be able to keep a plant alive. Plant helps you determine which plants should go in each place in your home, when to water and re-potting, and it alerts you with temperature warnings. You can also identify mysterious plants. You can download Planta in the App Store at this link.

Calm

The pandemic has not been easy, but with meditation anything can be more bearable and for this there is Calm; with meditations tailored to your specific needssuch as increased concentration, reduced anxiety, or just daily topics to ponder.

Calm also has a series of stories about sleep and music tracks. Latest update in 2021 includes tracks narrated by actress Pearl Mackie, the basketball player LeBron James and actor Matthew McConaughey. You can download Calm in the App Store at this link.

Spark mail

Spark mail it’s a simple, robust, and free option that includes a lot of customization. You have the option to toggle between smart notifications and integrates with services like Dropbox and OneDrive.

Spark is easy to use and has a “delete page” feature. so you can delete all emails on a page instead of having to manually click one by one. You can download Spark in the App Store at this link.

Strava

Strava invites you to be more activeYou don’t need a fitness tracker or smartwatch, but you can link many of the most popular ones. The app supports a variety of activities, from biking, running, and walking.

There are also a ton of third-party integrations and has challenges to earn discounts on fitness equipment, there are also well thought out personal safety features and many ways to measure your progress.