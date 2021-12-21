The 2022 Lamborghini Urus Facelift prototypes have been missing for more than six months. Last seen last spring, the long-awaited facelift of the sports SUV has reappeared in its Italian facilities practically uncovered and with only a light dress on the front, a sign that it won’t take long to be unveiled.

The revised Lamborghini Urus Facelift 2022 It has been completely missing for months. The last time one of its prototypes was seen was at the Nürburgring, in spy photos that showed the sports SUV fully dressed in camouflage. More than six months later, when we are about to end the year, Lamborghini’s best-selling model has been seen again, but much more uncovered.

The Urus has lost all the camouflage that has been wearing its body in recent months. Parked in one of the interiors of the brand’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, it can be seen that it only has a special protective layer that is used in the transport of new units destined for customers, wrapping even the front wings. You can see perfectly how the rest of the bodywork, and even the roof panel does not have any vinyl. Two units hunted in one spy photo and that show that the tests continue far from the dreaded photographers.

A 2022 Lamborghini Urus Facelift in full swing on the Nürburgring / Photo: S. Baldauf / SB-Medien

The inside job on the 2022 Lamborghini Urus Facelift is coming to an end

The facelift of the Lamborghini Urus will be one of the great novelties of the Italian firm in 2022. The Italians have taken great care of not spoil the aesthetics with the applied changes that, to a large extent, are responsible for the significant volume of sales which the model enjoys, so the front and rear image changes very subtly thanks to new bumpers. The butt will be more eye-catching with some grooves on the arches of the rear wheels to expel the hot air from the brakes.

Furthermore, lThe taillights will also be subject to a very delicate modification. Lamborghini practically accumulates a year in tests with this model. For many, too long to be a facelift but curiously it is the same time that Porsche dedicates to its updated models in the middle of the life cycle. And is that the most trivial operation has to be perfect as required by the level of quality of a brand like that of bulls.

With the presentation scheduled for mid spring 2022, The new Lamborghini Urus EVO will continue to have the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that aids the current 650 hp version, although the Italian brand will introduce the important novelty of light hybridization. The most powerful engine in the range of the manufacturer of the four rings already has the 48 Volt MHEV technology, so the logical step is that it also moves to Italian, also adding an extra power that will approach 700 hp.