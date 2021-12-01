The new representative saloon in the luxury segment of Genesis has just been unveiled. A new flagship of the South Korean brand that arrives to counter its European rivals. A true spearhead that the firm has unveiled, for now, from the outside, and with a very modern design.

The test journey of the new Genesis G90 2022 it has practically reached the end. The Korean luxury firm has just unveiled the first images of its new flagship, a saloon whose design follows the modern line that characterizes all models, but with really large proportions. Those typical of a representative saloon that will arrive in the European market in 2022 to face powerful rivals.

The Genesis G90 is a completely new model, which has nothing to do with the model currently on sale, and which underwent a facelift in 2018. Once again the front end persists with the large diamond-shaped grille occupying much of the front area, and with a sportier design that has neglected the traditional chrome ridges. Instead, a new pattern with a three-dimensional effect decorates the grille. At the same time, the two thin strips of LED lights are maintained, although these present a different design from the rest of the models as they have the exclusive «Matrix LED» lighting technology.

The Genesis G90 2022 offers a more sophisticated and sporty design, on par with the European luxury saloon.

2022 Genesis G90 radically changes rear exterior styling

Some optical groups that extend to the front wings, joining the wheel arches. A modern solution from Genesis stylists that eliminates visible fit between pieces. In addition, the brand also highlights the new shape of the engine hood. At the opposite extreme, the rear inaugurates a new style, as it does not reproduce the usual design of the front. Large pilots extend from the rear, and also bite the fins joined by a light bar on the top and with a thin strip also underneath, while the rear marking light has been relocated past the license plate sides affixed to the bumper.

Genesis has not given details about the measurements of this new super-saloon, but in view of the side, surely it passes very long than five meters, although the manufacturer has confirmed that it will offer an extended wheelbase variant. Of course, the door handles are flush, the waist line is very smooth, but it is more marked in the rear volume. A detail to highlight is the new shape of the glazed surface, and especially the window that occupies a minimal part in the rear pillar.

The South Korean firm has only allowed the showy exterior design to transcend, leaving for later the details of the interior, equipment and the range of engines, information that should not be long in coming. What we do know is that they are not going to give up anything, with an avant-garde interior and equipment – it will release a sophisticated level 3 autonomous driving system– and with a powerful mechanical offer that will even have a fully electric variant.