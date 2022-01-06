Although Bitcoin (BTC) is increasingly gaining traction as an institutional investment product by being touted as the new digital gold and the new economy’s main store of value, analysts have observed that altcoins have much more potential for financial returns for cryptocurrency investors.

One of these analysts known as Guy, who presents the popular crypto asset channel Coin Bureau, believes that 2022 will be the last bull year for cryptocurrencies and that this year’s bull market will take cryptocurrencies to unimaginable levels, however, after That, 2023 will be a year of strong correction in the market.

Who also agrees with Guy is the trader known as Josh Rager that, in addition to believing in a year of historical highs for the crypto-asset market, continues to score 6 cryptocurrencies that it believes will lead the market in the year and that may rise already in the first month of 2022.

The analyst’s cryptocurrency portfolio is made up of Cosmos (ATOM), Avalanche (AVAX), Near, as well as the Skale (SKL) blockchain network and the privacy-focused Dusk blockchain. Also on the analyst list are Frax Share (FXS) and Curve (CRV), the government token of Curve Finance.

Looking at ATOM, Rager believes that the altcoin is poised to run new all-time highs after breaking its immediate resistance at $ 32.

“ATOM”. It’s a matter of time before new highs occur … Keep an eye on ATOM depending on the Bitcoin price action here. One of the strongest assets on the market right now. A very strong reaction is expected when Bitcoin rebounds, “he said.

Coinbase analyst makes his points

For his part, Surojit Chatterjee, analyst and head of product at Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the market, said that competitors from Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) are expected to register important rises this year and new Level 1 (L1) solutions emerge.

“As we welcome the next 100 million cryptocurrency and Web3 users, the scalability challenges for ETH are likely to increase … Traction from Solana, Avalanche and other top-tier chains shows that in the future we will live in a multi-chain world. We will also see the emergence of new L1 chains focused on specific use cases, such as games or social networks, “he said.

Chatterjee also believes that decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols will start to adopt regulations and that large institutions will start to play a bigger role in DeFi because of this.

It claims that DeFi platforms that accept the regulations alongside KYC verification standards would attract high-profile investors who are hesitant.

“[Las instituciones] they continue to hesitate to participate in DeFi. Institutions want to confirm that they only deal with known counterparties who have completed a CSC process. The growth of regulated DeFi and KYC certification on the network will help institutions gain confidence in DeFi, “he said.

The executive also predicts that prominent brands will follow in the footsteps of Coca-Cola and Charmin by participating in the metaverse and using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“We are likely to see more exciting brand marketing initiatives using NFTs. NFTs and the metaverse will become the new Instagram for brands,” he said.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.