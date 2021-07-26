The renewed range of the Nissan Leaf is already on sale in Spain. The Japanese manufacturer has introduced several novelties in the offer of its popular electric car in order to face the remainder of the year. The 2021 range of Nissan’s electric compact.
Nissan has made several adjustments to the range of its popular and iconic electric vehicle. The new 2021 range of the Nissan Leaf It is already for sale in Spanish dealers. The standard equipment has been significantly improved in terms of safety and a new function has been added to comply with European regulations.
Beyond the improvement of the equipment, Nissan maintains the main keys of a model that has established itself as a central pillar of its electric offensive. Even more so when the arrival of the new Nissan Ariya is near.
The equipment of the new Nissan Leaf 2021
Those interested in getting the Leaf have at their disposal a total of three trim levels. Are the endings Acenta, N-Connecta Y Tekna. Below we make a list of the featured standard equipment of each of the finishes available in the Nissan configurator:
Acenta
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- ABS and EBD
- Hill start assist
- Tire pressure sensor
- Automatic lights on with Follow-me-home function and emergency lights
- Rain sensors
- Intelligent line control
- Intelligent frontal anti-collision system with pedestrian detection
- Lane change assistant
- High beam assistant
- Traffic sign recognition
- Blind spot control
- Cross Traffic Reverse Alert
- Fatigue detection
- Warning to pedestrians with sound system
- Blind spot control with intervention
- LED lights for daytime running
- Rear LED lights
- 16-inch alloy wheels (17-inch on E +)
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- Fog lights
- Automatic climate control
- Interior rear view mirror with manual anti-glare function
- Height adjustable multifunction steering wheel
- Smart cruise control and speed limiter
- Bluetooth
- Power windows
- Front and rear USB connection
- Front center armrest
- AM / FM DAB radio
- 8-inch touchscreen navigation system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Rear view camera
- Smart key
- E-Pedal System
- 2.3 kW EVSE and 6.6 kW Mode 3 recharge cables
N-Connecta (adds)
- Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function
- Pockets in the backrests of the front seats
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
- Rear windows darkened
- Nissan Connect online digital services
- Nissan ProPilot
- 360º vision camera
- Parking sensors
- Electric handbrake
Tekna (adds)
- LED headlights
- Automatic climate control and heat pump
- Smart Vision Interior Rearview Mirror
- Height-adjustable, leather-wrapped, heated multifunction steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Manually Directional LED Fog Lights
The autonomy of the new Nissan Leaf 2021
When it comes to the powertrain, there is nothing new. The Leaf 2021 range is still made up of two engines. The base model uses a lithium-ion battery 40 kWh and an engine 110 kW (150 hp) and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Declare a autonomy of 270 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle and is capable of reaching a top speed of 144 km / h.
The option with the best performance and with greater autonomy is the Nissan Leaf E +. In its entrails there is a battery of 62 kWh and its engine develops a power of 160 kW (217 hp) and 340 Nm
respectively. Its maximum speed is also 144 km / h and the autonomy is located at 385 km under the WLTP homologation cycle.
Video test of the Nissan Leaf, one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe
Prices of the Nissan Leaf 2021 in Spain
Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
The Leaf is considered one of the best electric cars in Europe. It claims to be one of the first mass electric vehicles. However, its future is to be transformed into an SUV to regain ground that it is losing to some of its rivals, such as the Volkswagen ID.3 or the Skoda Enyaq iV.