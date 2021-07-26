The renewed range of the Nissan Leaf is already on sale in Spain. The Japanese manufacturer has introduced several novelties in the offer of its popular electric car in order to face the remainder of the year. The 2021 range of Nissan’s electric compact.

Nissan has made several adjustments to the range of its popular and iconic electric vehicle. The new 2021 range of the Nissan Leaf It is already for sale in Spanish dealers. The standard equipment has been significantly improved in terms of safety and a new function has been added to comply with European regulations.

Beyond the improvement of the equipment, Nissan maintains the main keys of a model that has established itself as a central pillar of its electric offensive. Even more so when the arrival of the new Nissan Ariya is near.

The 2021 range of the Nissan Leaf is now available in Spain

The equipment of the new Nissan Leaf 2021

Those interested in getting the Leaf have at their disposal a total of three trim levels. Are the endings Acenta, N-Connecta Y Tekna. Below we make a list of the featured standard equipment of each of the finishes available in the Nissan configurator:

Acenta

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

ABS and EBD

Hill start assist

Tire pressure sensor

Automatic lights on with Follow-me-home function and emergency lights

Rain sensors

Intelligent line control

Intelligent frontal anti-collision system with pedestrian detection

Lane change assistant

High beam assistant

Traffic sign recognition

Blind spot control

Cross Traffic Reverse Alert

Fatigue detection

Warning to pedestrians with sound system

Blind spot control with intervention

LED lights for daytime running

Rear LED lights

16-inch alloy wheels (17-inch on E +)

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Fog lights

Automatic climate control

Interior rear view mirror with manual anti-glare function

Height adjustable multifunction steering wheel

Smart cruise control and speed limiter

Bluetooth

Power windows

Front and rear USB connection

Front center armrest

AM / FM DAB radio

8-inch touchscreen navigation system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear view camera

Smart key

E-Pedal System

2.3 kW EVSE and 6.6 kW Mode 3 recharge cables

N-Connecta (adds)

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Pockets in the backrests of the front seats

17-inch alloy wheels

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Rear windows darkened

Nissan Connect online digital services

Nissan ProPilot

360º vision camera

Parking sensors

Electric handbrake

The Nissan Leaf can be configured in three trim levels

Tekna (adds)

LED headlights

Automatic climate control and heat pump

Smart Vision Interior Rearview Mirror

Height-adjustable, leather-wrapped, heated multifunction steering wheel

Heated front seats

Manually Directional LED Fog Lights

The autonomy of the new Nissan Leaf 2021

When it comes to the powertrain, there is nothing new. The Leaf 2021 range is still made up of two engines. The base model uses a lithium-ion battery 40 kWh and an engine 110 kW (150 hp) and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Declare a autonomy of 270 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle and is capable of reaching a top speed of 144 km / h.

The option with the best performance and with greater autonomy is the Nissan Leaf E +. In its entrails there is a battery of 62 kWh and its engine develops a power of 160 kW (217 hp) and 340 Nm

respectively. Its maximum speed is also 144 km / h and the autonomy is located at 385 km under the WLTP homologation cycle.

Video test of the Nissan Leaf, one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe

Prices of the Nissan Leaf 2021 in Spain

Model Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Leaf 40 kWh € 33,620 € 35,120 € 37,970 Leaf E + 62 kWh € 37,770 € 39,120 € 41,970

Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The Leaf is considered one of the best electric cars in Europe. It claims to be one of the first mass electric vehicles. However, its future is to be transformed into an SUV to regain ground that it is losing to some of its rivals, such as the Volkswagen ID.3 or the Skoda Enyaq iV.