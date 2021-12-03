Those who tune in The Game Awards 2021 will be able to see for the first time a new preview of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which will be released sometime in 2022. Developer Daedalic Entertainment revealed the Gollum-centric game in early 2019, promising a unique stealth experience for consoles and PC that sets it apart from previous video games from LotR.

The Lord of the rings It has hosted a couple of notable interactive releases in recent years. Warner Bros. owned studio Monolith Productions introduced players to an ingenious action adventure with 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, whose Nemesis system ensured that the open-world experience felt alive in more ways than one. The series returned with Shadow of War in 2017, although controversial microtransactions nipped the momentum it had acquired in the bud. The title of LotR Daedalic could help reestablish the good reputation of the brand in the world of video games, although the delay of Gollum Until 2021 means that the wait to know for sure will continue a little longer. Fortunately, it looks like the development team plans to show more of the adventure in the very near future.

The always naughty Gollum will appear somehow during The Game Awards 2021, according to a Twitter post from the official LOTR account: Gollum. “Something lurks in the shadows,” begins the tweet in question, which is accompanied by a 10-second clip of the game. Presumably viewers can expect to see more stealth-based Gollum maneuvers in action starting Thursday, December 9.

Your presentation in The Game Awards will be the first time the public sees TLotR: Gollum from the Nacon Connect trailer from July 2021. In that video, in particular, there were some familiar faces, such as Gandalf and Thranduil, the king of the elves. With this in mind, it seems certain that fans of The Lord of the Rings are in for a big surprise next Thursday.

This year’s edition of the Game Awards It returns to its previous face-to-face format, after holding an exclusively digital event last December. The next LOTR adventure is but one of many games scheduled to appear during the awards ceremony. According to the host of the show, Geoff Keighley, between 40 and 50 titles will be shown throughout the event live.