This is precisely the case in which we find ourselves at the moment. If a few days ago rumors started about the new Chrome UI , now the first results are beginning to be seen. With this change, what Google intends is to bring the download interface of its project a little closer to the one it offers Microsoft Edge . In this way we are going to find a new control that will allow us to manage this type of task directly from the browser’s task bar.

Find out what the new Chrome interface will look like

This was the funny name they wanted to give Cortana

Find out what the new Chrome interface will look like

For this, the firm launches constant updates for its program, which is a reference both to its functional level and to its user interface.

On the basis that in general Internet browsers have become fundamental software elements for the majority, Chrome is in the lead. It must be taken into consideration that it is around 70% market penetration, well above its most immediate pursuers. But despite its enormous success, the search giant has not been trusted and continues to work so that that position at the top of the list continues to be maintained.

In addition, it seems that users will not have to wait long for this change, something that a Reddit user that has managed to capture the first changes. In fact, this is something that some users are already starting to receive through Chrome Canary.

This was the funny name they wanted to give Cortana

In these same lines we also want to talk to you about controversial voice assistant which includes the Windows operating system. We refer to the popular Cortana, an element that, despite Microsoft’s efforts, has never had the initially expected success. In fact, it is now becoming known that at first this was not the original name that was intended to be given to the aforementioned assistant.

This is something that we have now been able to learn thanks to recent statements by the former CEO of the firm, Steve Ballmer. The truth is that it would have been a bit strange or at least funny, since the name that was originally going to receive was Bingo, own idea Ballmer.

Memes with which to give a touch of humor to Windows

On the internet, what are known as memes are the order of the day, something that also reaches the world of technology. Surely on many occasions you have received content of this type related to all kinds of both software and hardware elements. It is precisely for this reason that below we are going to show you some of these memes that directly affect the most used operating system on desktop PCs, Windows.

The different versions of Windows that have been happening over the last few years have left an important hole in the lives of many users.

One of the biggest complaints Microsoft receives about Windows 10 is due to issues related to its mandatory install updates.

The truth is that, despite their usefulness and problems, the aforementioned Windows updates give a lot of play.

About the quality and functionality of different versions of the operating system, there are tastes of all types, although most agree.