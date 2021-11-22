To defeat an ancient and powerful enemy, Thanos will lead one of the largest teams Marvel has ever seen.

Attention SPOILERS from Eternals: The Undying # 1, the comic of Marvel From the writer Kieron Gillen, the artist Ryan bodenheim and the cover of Andrea Sorrentino. This story will continue what we were able to read in Eternals # 7 from Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić, where Thanos became the Prime Eternal after killing Druig. That role, which has previously been occupied by characters such as Zuras, Ikaris and Thena, is the highest leadership position in the group.

The great villain of this story will be Uranos, a character created by Jim starlin and that first appeared in Captain Marvel # 29 (1973). This Eternal caused a «Civil War » that he lost and had to go into exile with his followers. Among them was Sui-san, who went to Titan and married A’Lars. They are the parents of Thanos.

Eternals: The Undying # 1 comic synopsis:

Thanos is now the ruler of the Eternals! But believe it or not… He’s actually not the worst leader the Eternals society has ever seen. No, that honor belongs to someone even more horrible. Thanos is evil, yes, but who was the original evil from which all eternal evils descend? Meet Uranos, the Eternal. And may the Celestials have mercy on your souls.

In the cinema we could reach this villain, although they will have to change his origin. Uranos is a shocking character and although Thanos (Josh Brolin) died in Avengers: Endgame (2019) when Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) used the Infinity Gems, now they have already introduced The Eternals in the cinema and we can also see Eros. So any creation of Jim starlin I could make the leap to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Whose movies and series can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.