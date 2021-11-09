The success that Final Fantasy XIV has accumulated can only be explained through work and perseverance. Square Enix has not wavered in its efforts to continue to push the MMORPG version of one of its main franchises. That is why it has already become the most successful installment of the entire series.

With the arrival of Endwalker, the community can do nothing but rub their hands in the face of the oncoming flood of content. All in all, the expansion has delayed its release a bit longer. A margin time that we can take advantage of to use in XIVsim.com, a online raid simulator where we can practice without problems all kinds of challenges.

Its creator explains on Reddit that he has been working on this project for several months, which now reaches its beta phase. The idea is to allow anyone, from the novice to the more experienced, practice the main mechanics of Final Fantasy XIV, also with friends. We can configure various options, such as pausing the game to discuss with our colleagues the best strategy to follow.

So far, there are up to 16 scenarios of possible confrontations that we can carry out or we can create our own. This simulator it only needs you to use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, since it is optimized for these servers, although it should not give much war in Firefox.

Of course, at the moment it is highly requested to practice here, so surely you will have a good waiting queue until you can practice freely.