Test MINI 5 Doors 2021, to be or not to be

The new MINI 5 Door remains true to its personality: it does not want to be a family car or especially comfortable but is guided by emotions offering individual design and exciting driving. We tested the restyling on its 136 hp MINI Cooper version.

The Cooper version uses a 136 hp three-cylinder gasoline engine

The range of the MINI 5 Doors It received an interesting update to face the second half of its commercial life and we have tested it to see how the changes have made it. At first glance, it shows a cleaner and more modern exterior appearance, the color gains prominence, the interior is more sophisticated and has a new multimedia interface. But living with him it is possible to discover that is defined above all by what it does not want to be.

To begin with, because the MINI 5 Doors does not want to be one more in the very long list of models that are active in the B segment. It seeks to be different and that is why it maintains its main design features to be identified as a MINI from any angle. In its recent update has received a slight facelift, shared with the MINI Hatch and the MINI Convertible, which has further enhanced their uniqueness.

Debuts a new hexagonal grille and bumpers with vertical air intakes that replace the fog lights, LED headlights are now part of the standard equipment throughout the range as well as the led taillights with the design of the British Union Jack flag. In addition, the side indicators integrated into the characteristic Side Scuttles have been redesigned.

Larger than the MINI 3-door but stays under 4 meters long

As is customary for MINI models, there are plenty of alloy wheels to choose from, the roof and mirrors can be colored in contrast to the rest of the bodywork, and white, gray or black stripes can be placed on the bonnet. An optional Piano Black exterior package is also proposed, you can put luggage rails in matt black, and even opt for a curious and unprecedented multi-tone ceiling.

The customization possibilities do not end on the outside, from inside the doors it is also possible to individualize the interior atmosphere. The ambient light offers numerous shades, there are various decorative moldings available and multiple upholstery to choose from both for materials, with different combinations of fabric, synthetic leather and natural leather, and for colors.

You can include a panoramic glass roof, choose to have the headliner in anthracite, put tinted windows for sun protection or opt for a sports steering wheel upholstered in nappa leather. Also available is a Fully digital instrument cluster with 5-inch display that can be complemented with a Head-Up Display.

The glossy black is more present after its update

The cabin denotes a great quality of manufacture although in this update lots of chrome accents have been removed in favor of the less desirable piano black plastic, too present. The restyling has also brought new features such as the electric parking brake available for the first time, the optional heated steering wheel or the latest generation of the MINI multimedia system in the center of the dashboard.

This infotainment system consists of an 8.8-inch touch screen surrounded by a decorative led ring with navigation system with real-time traffic status information, Amazon Alexa voice assistant integration and connectivity with Apple CarPlay but not with Android Auto. You also enjoy remote services through a smartphone app where you can open and close the doors or turn on the air conditioning system before entering. Everything works smoothly although the position of the screen is too low and forces us to look away from the road more than we should.

Although it is 16 cm longer than a MINI Hatch, the MINI 5 Door is also clear that does not want to define itself as a family vehicle. This circumstance may surprise at first if we think that it is a much more versatile variant than the traditional three-door model, but in reality this body of 3.98 m length settles for just being a little more practical. Those who demand more space should set their sights on the Clubman or the Countryman.

The second row of seats has three seats, one more than the three-door MINI. However, three adults cannot fit in reasonable comfort because it is too narrow and the center seat is very uncomfortable. Actually the meager rear seats accommodate two short people and there are missing vents or an armrest that might have been expected in a premium-class vehicle. From the British brand they probably hope that these seats will have sporadic use and perhaps that is why they have dispensed with those elements.

The boot is not very large but offers a useful double bottom

Another good example that the 5-Door body is somewhat more practical but not much is the cargo space offered. The trunk that stays in 278 liters capacity which is 67 liters more than a three-door MINI but is still somewhat small for its exterior size, several models in this segment exceed 300 liters. Folding down the backrests of the rear seats reaches 941 liters.

It must be said that despite the fact that it is a relatively small volume on paper, the truth is that you can get a lot out of it thanks to the large loading mouth, the regular shapes of the interior and the double bottom that allows you to play with the distribution of the load. Although there is not much space it can be used very well.

In search of emotions

In the mechanical section it is possible that the best choice is the Cooper S 194 hp but I must admit that no one can be blamed for choosing the three-cylinder Cooper option. One of the aspects that has undoubtedly surprised me is the performance of the 136 hp 1.5 engine that makes up the variant Cooper. In the last update, this engine has become more refined and now the vibrations that could be found at idle go more unnoticed and the soundproofing has also improved considerably.

Fast and fun on any road

Not only that, but also the British brand has made the cavalry offered by this three-cylinder really willful, especially in the most sporty mode. The customization capacity even extends to the driving itself thanks to the MINI Driving Modes. Propose three predefined driving modes (Green, Mid and Sport) that vary the behavior of the vehicle to suit the taste and needs of the driver.

With Sport mode activated, he is very energetic at all times and picks up speed very quickly and decisively. Mid mode is an intermediate point between performance and efficiency while with Green mode we can obtain a very reasonable fuel record. During this test the usual consumption has been between 6.0 and 6.5 l / 100 km.

This mechanism is available with manual box but the Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission is a highly recommended option Since it runs fast, the transitions between gears are very smooth, and it adds a high overall user-friendliness. To round off the experience, the presence of paddles behind the wheel would have been appreciated, but it is a feature that is not available on this engine.

The multimedia system dispenses with Android Auto

What else does this MINI not want to be? It is not intended to be a comfortable vehicle. And it is not that it is uncomfortable, it is simply that its configuration is designed to always give a certain sporty touch to all your maneuvers. Because the steering wheel shows a noticeable hardness and the suspension has a firm setting that transmits most of the irregularities of the asphalt.

Also as a novelty in the restyling, depending on the finish a adaptive suspension whose electronically controlled dampers vary in hardness, which gives an additional point of versatility. With respect to the Mini Hatch, it is less nervous and more noble, although something heavier is also appreciated.

The sporty configuration makes this elongated MINI a car that turns out to be great fun to drive if you do a joyful driving. When the turns are very tight, over travel appears but its ability to pass through fast curves is especially notable, with sublime steering precision and poise more typical of higher segment models.

Lots of personality for the MINI 5 Doors

The MINI 5-door may not be for everyone in terms of functionality and comfort, but those looking for a fun and different utility vehicle will be quickly convinced. It is not intended to be a comfortable car, wants to convey sensations, and it is a strategy that has served it so far to gain a foothold in the market and conquer more than 500,000 clients around the world.

It is a more emotional than rational purchase and the sale price of the MINI 5 Doors stands at 22,950 euros in its access version, a figure that is very appealing. But be careful because the list of extras and customization elements is very extensive so the final price can increase very quickly. It is the price to pay for having a unit almost only.