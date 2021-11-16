Test BMW 318d Saloon, when less is more

Although the German saloon has always been characterized by its sportiness, the BMW 3 Series can also be an extremely comfortable and frugal road vehicle. You just have to know how to choose well when configuring it, we give you the keys.

The BMW 3 Series it is probably the model in its segment with the sportiest character. It carries it in its DNA, the weight of BMW’s history is noticeable. For this reason, a priori to do without some of its most dynamic elements may seem a sacrilege. What happens when we choose one of its most accessible versions? In that case we will be prioritizing the head over the heart, it can be a success. In fact, it actually makes a lot of logic.

Among other elements, the Sport finish shows exterior details in high-gloss black Shadow Line, 17-inch wheels and sports seats

Not only will we save on the purchase but we will also discover a new facet of the popular Bavarian model. Indeed, there is another reason to choose Series 3 and it is none other than its exemplary road character. Yes, the average BMW sedan can be an excellent car with which to travel kilometers and kilometers as is the case with this 318d with which we have been able to cover more than 2,300 km in our test.

To maximize the qualities we need from a vehicle destined to travel long distances, we must choose its characteristics carefully and keep a simple and effective configuration.

It may seem heresy to strip part of the sportiness of a BMW but in reality in this way the benefits that one looks for in a car for long distances are enhanced: make it as comfortable as possible, make it safe and have a laugh consumption. Three essential pillars that the Series 3 is ready to embroider.

A dynamic and elegant image in equal parts

A crucial starting point in the configuration is to choose the engine that we are going to find under the hood. It is always tempting to choose the most powerful options available but in this case the key is to choose the diesel variant of access, that is, the interesting 150 hp 318d.

This choice already has an advantage that is not trivial and that is that it supposes the lowest price of the diesel versions so somehow we start saving. The starting price of this variant is 45,650 euros, that is, 2,800 euros less than the next step in the range, which is the BMW 320d.

It is smooth and the cabin does not reach the vibrations of diesel mechanics, it is refined as expected in a premium car. This 2.0-liter, four-cylinder powerplant features a light hybridization system so that on the windshield we can show off the Eco environmental label and enjoy the advantages of this type of vehicle that is more respectful of the environment according to the DGT.

A superb interior for its build quality and ergonomics

It is not an engine that is going to give us great joy from the point of view of sensations but it is perfectly rational. The benefits are more than sufficient for any imaginable situation. In fact, it can go from 0 to 100 km / h in just eight seconds and continues to push with joy until reaching 218 km / h of top speed, more than enough records even when fully loaded with passengers and luggage.

Opting for the diesel mechanics and 150 CV forces us to dispense with the xDrive all-wheel drive since it is always linked to the rear drive. Nor can you choose the optional sports automatic transmission in the rest of the engines and you have to stay with the automatic transmission normal. Is a Eight-speed Steptronic gearbox in which we will only miss paddles behind the wheel but that is a delight in everything else. It has a very smooth operation, it is fast enough and it also has a sail mode that will help us to reduce consumption thanks to the inertial movement.

Another fundamental moment when configuring the 3 Series ready for large kilometers comes when selecting the finish. The German saloon proposes the base trim, a Sport trim and the M Sport trim. Without a doubt, having an M in a BMW is very suggestive but if we continue to be guided by good sense we can do without it without regret.

The M Sport equipment level is the one that guarantees a more sporty note, especially from an aesthetic point of view, but in order to seek the greatest possible comfort with the passage of kilometers it is advisable to stay with the Sport finish to dry. The M Sport looks better but also comes with a firmer M Sport suspension. The Sport finish is clearly more discreet but has softer cushioning.

17-inch V-spoke style 776 light-alloy wheels, standard on Sport trim, are key to great ride comfort

Suspension as standard filters asphalt irregularities very well and treats occupants with care. It is true that in twisty areas the body shows greater movements reducing some agility to the BMW saloon but if we plan to do a large number of kilometers with it, we will surely do many kilometers on the highway and we will undoubtedly appreciate the softer setting.

An additional advantage of the Sport trim over the M Sport is that it conforms to 17 inch alloy wheels instead of an 18-inch one. In this way we have tires with a higher profile and therefore a higher damping capacity, which results in more noticeable comfort.

Once again the economic section can demonstrate an advantage. First because 17-inch tires cost less than 18-inch tires and second because the Sport finish is 2,500 euros cheaper than the M Sport. With a more affordable engine and finish, we leave a budget to the extras.

The distinctive Eco on this mild hybrid diesel engine removes almost any restriction for traveling anywhere

It is an important aspect since the list of optional features of the Series 3 is extensive. It allows you to customize different things and if you choose carelessly they can raise the final bill considerably, something common in all premium models What should not be missing from the list of recommended extras?

In the German saloon it is advisable to select the Comfort Package (1,945 euros) which, as its name suggests, increases comfort on board, something we are definitely looking for in this traveling car. This pack includes keyless access and starting, acoustic windows that reduce noise that penetrates the passenger compartment, and the front seats with electric adjustments and heating.

Don’t skimp on the options safety equipment and driving assistants. The Adaptive LED headlights, Active Passenger Protection, Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Driving Assistant all add up to an additional $ 3,000 worth paying for.

Spacious rear seats but better for two, the central plaza is not inviting

Depending on the available budget, it is up to our liking to choose other optional and desirable features such as the practicable sunroof, the heated steering wheel, the electrically operated tailgate or the Hi-Fi sound system with 12 speakers. Our test unit did not have any of them.

Saloon or Touring? According to needs. The family body always provides a plus of practicality because in the same 4.71 m of length it manages to provide 20 liters more of trunk than the sedan, it adds the practicality of the wide tailgate and on top of it the rear window is practicable. The 3 Series saloon has 480 liters of luggage space but its regular forms allow to take advantage of the interior quite well.

The result of all these selections has been that with the BMW 318d Sport Saloon From this test we have covered a multitude of kilometers on a wide variety of routes with superb ride comfort and astonishingly low fuel consumption for a D-segment model.

The 3 Series Sedan offers 480 liters of trunk that give a lot of themselves

Making a happy driving the on-board computer shows consumption that is around 5.5 l / 100 km. A very good result, but one that can be greatly improved if we opt for efficient driving. In this case, journeys can be made even below 4 l / 100 km without too much difficulty. Impressive.

After more than 2,300 km of tests our average was a staggering 4.5 l / 100 km, being able to exceed 1,200 km with a single tank. This was possible by practicing quiet driving with the Eco Pro mode almost always activated, taking advantage of the inertia propulsion and doing 40% of the trips on the highway, 40% on the highway and the remaining 20% ​​in the city. A perfect car for travel.

A consumption that a utility would already like

The BMW 318d offers the refinement, quality and comfort you expect in a luxury saloon, adding a point of rationality and unbeatable fuel consumption. Features that make it one of the best road cars that can be found on the market Today.

With diesel engines in the spotlight for environmental regulations – ironically when they have evolved so much as to pollute less than ever – and the saloons beset by SUVs on the sales charts, this 3 Series continues to demonstrate that it has qualities to convince and fall in love A model that goes against all trends and yet remains one of the most reasonable. For something BMW has been offering this series in its catalog for almost half a century …