How could Tesla take advantage of Starlink technology? Here are some of the keys to the new project that is under development.

Tesla is one of the most advanced manufacturers in terms of sustainable mobility. However, we are not looking at a company that bases its differentiation on the production of vehicles that run on batteries and electric motors, but offers many other additional solutions. The competitive advantage of this firm, without a doubt, encompasses different types of technologies never before seen in the sector. It is what it has to be a multi-sector brand.

The provision of potential synergies in such a diversified company can make the differentiation of this company in relation to the rest of the sector continue to expand in the coming years. We are facing one of the most prominent firms in the market, but everything seems to indicate that this has only just begun. This is what can be understood after analyzing how Tesla is taking advantage of the innovations for the rest of the subsidiaries.

One of the latest developments that may have practical application is the network of satellites that Tesla is putting into orbit. The objective of this measure is to be able to offer Internet coverage on a large scale, being able to cover those areas in which today it is not possible to access the network in a simple way due to logistical issues. This season-based spider web species might have found a new role in the short term.

The key to the proposal thought by Tesla lies in the use of this technology to offer Internet coverage to users of the electric car brand. The operation would be very simple and, without a doubt, its arrangement would guarantee a better experience for users when charging. The key of this application would have Starlink and the installation of a network of receivers at Supercharger charging stations.

Let’s see what are the keys of the project that is already being tested in some of the Superchargers, why it can be a very wise decision in the medium and long term and, of course, to what extent we are faced with a synergy that can generate additional benefits for the company.

Tesla and its latest synergy, connect to the Starlink network

Starlink is one of the medium-term projects that has had the most interest among the public related to the company. This curious proposal aims to be a benchmark when it comes to Internet access. Even so, the truth is that, on multiple occasions, it has been possible to verify how this technology you still need to make improvements to your performance. Despite this, what could this novel solution offer to Tesla’s interests?

As can be read in the specialized portal ElectrekTesla vehicles, just a few months ago, had to choose between opting for the Premium service by paying an amount or forgoing a series of functions. Most of these options they are only accessible through Internet coverage, so its use seems difficult if the additional service is not contracted. The firm, in contrast, seems to offer free access at some charging stations.

The objective is to ensure that the user enjoys the services offered by the firm through its touch screen while waiting for the vehicle to charge. After all, it is still a process that requires a few minutes to enjoy of good autonomy quotas. Now, how has the incorporation of this project been possible? It should be noted that this is a project whose final disposal in the market is not yet assured.

Take advantage of additional functions as a main objective

Tesla, quite possibly, has observed how a large part of the company’s users have not proceeded to subscribe to its connectivity services. Taking into account the multiple investments made In this regard, are actions being carried out to facilitate access to users or is it simply an improvement in the qualities of the service through a technology that is also under development?

Everything seems to indicate that this collaboration between subsidiaries it won’t be the only thing we’ll see in the next few months. Another good example that can occur in relation to this technology is directly related to solar energy. Will Tesla put solar panels on its vehicles after SolarCity is one of the firms owned by Elon Musk? It is too early to tell.

As you see, the appearance of synergies may be a factor to consider when it comes to understanding Tesla’s great potential in terms of competitive advantage. We will have to wait a while to see what other ingenious ideas the South African tycoon comes up with.

