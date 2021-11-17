New clues show that the Tesla Semi is much closer to entering the assembly line. Here are some of the keys in this regard.

Tesla has been in the midst of the production of the Semi for several years now. The arrival to the production chain of the most outstanding electric truck on the market has not stopped being delayed with the passage of time. First, the development of the Model 3 caused me to fall aside in terms of priorities by the company. Later came the pandemic that has caused serious problems at the economic level and, finally, the supply shortage has again taken its toll.

It should be noted that Elon Musk showed his willingness to produce this vehicle in 2019. Considering the current situation, it is most likely that there will still be a few years to see the first deliveries of this disruptive means of transport. Despite this barrage of news that has occurred since its presentation regarding its arrival on the market, new rumors are beginning to take hold, once again. Yes the Semi looks like be back in the spotlight. And for obvious reasons!

The Palo Alto-founded company has become one of the most watched by the rest of the industry. The presentation of the Semi was a before and after in terms of the future plans of the firm. Tesla, since then, has not stopped working on a whole series of projects. Did you think that the Semi had been displaced to one side? The truth is that this proposal is still very much alive in the company’s plans. In fact, you are carrying out actions related to the project.

The last one is directly related to its differential charging system. Colloquially called Megacharger, it has become one of the most useful solutions to establish to what extent we are facing a proposal never before seen in the market. Among the keys to its competitive advantage, it is striking to see how the Semi will allow its battery pack to be charged in record time. In this way, it will be possible to do more kilometers each day.

Let’s see, therefore, why it can be said that the Semi is much closer to the production chain than we can think. Tesla, in its last meeting with investors, admitted that production of this electric truck could begin by the end of next year. However, new information they would show that their arrival is much closer. At the end of the day, there are very important companies that have already materialized orders for several units.

A meeting with customers of the electric truck can clear the doubts

Just a few days ago, as can be read on the specialized portal Electrek, a group of PepsiCo executives visited the Nevada Gigafactory facilities. It should be remembered that the forecast is that the vehicle in question be produced in this very place. Even so, why can it be said that we are facing a moment much closer to its entry into the production chain?

Apparently, one of the units that have been produced with the aim of testing all kinds of mechanical solutions, has been seen charging at the Megacharger station installed in the factory itself. This movement, taking advantage of the visit from the top management of this client, it only emphasizes the commitment to manufacturing of the model. It is known to be in its late stages of development, so a lack of supplies is what has triggered the delay.

The origin of the problem is directly related to the battery pack. After all, it shares the same technology present in the other models of the brand, so priority is being given to orders that are being delayed as a result of the shortage of microchips and other vehicle components. Well, what are the next moves expected in this regard? A statement by Ramón Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo, could hold the key.

A production expected due to the cost savings that it will mean for companies

The companies that have been placing orders for the Tesla Semi have done so after the feasibility study of income and costs. Mainly in this second variable is where there is a clear differentiation from the rest of the fleet vehicular. The inclusion of a network of Megacharger stations will be the icing on the cake in determining why the green transformation will be accentuated in the electric truck segment.

Tesla, for the time being, could have the production chain ready for produce up to a total of 5 units from Semi a week. It is still too early to ensure its arrival on the market from a short-term point of view, but the evidence shown only points in that direction.

The announcement of the arrival to the assembly line of this variant could push, again towards highs, an action that has been impaired in recent days for the sale of important packages of titles by Elon Musk himself.

