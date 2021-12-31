Hundreds of thousands of Tesla Model S and Model 3 vehicles have to be reviewed for various safety issues affecting different components.

475,318 cars, that is the figure that is handled in Tesla in reference to vehicles that are experiencing problems and need to be recalled or repaired after the latest news that has been transmitted about damage to its components that can cause mishaps.

These are vehicles Tesla Model 3 Y Tesla Model S, according to documents filed with the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

), published in Mashable. The news in this regard is worrying because the faults detected could cause accidents on the road.

It is not one, but there are several aspects to repair in these cars. For example, there is a risk that the front hood is opened while driving, which would hide the view of the driver with the possible consequences that can be imagined.

This problem affects 119,009 Model S manufactured from 2014 to 2021. But there is another one that has to do with 356,309 Model 3 vehicles from 2017 to 2020 like the one we already tested at Computer Hoy.

Drivers of these Model 3s may encounter problems with the display of the rear view camera because it is affected by the trunk lock. When you open and close it, the camera cable becomes nicked until it breaks over time. Thus, a camera that provides a lot of security is disabled.

Vehicles that are outside the indicated dates and other models are not affected by the news that in the United States encourages drivers to have their electric cars inspected.

At least it seems that these faults are easily repaired and vehicles will remain in perfect condition after changes of pieces. Now it will be a question of verifying how many countries are affected by the news and the inconvenience it will cause to drivers having to take their cars to repair defects that come from the factory.