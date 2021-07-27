Tesla has earned more than $ 10 billion in net income over a quarterly period for the first time in its history. It is one of the great milestones of the financial results of the second quarter of 2021.

The year-on-year increase in its net income is practically double. While the second quarter of 2020 they obtained 5.18 billion dollars, the second quarter of 2021 they reached 10.206 million dollars. They report 1,140 million dollars in benefits.

Tesla says you are experiencing unprecedented sentiment and general support for e-mobility. They also emphasize that they are in a constant search to reduce costs and increase production to make their electric cars increasingly accessible to as many people as possible.

The Fremont company has also reported revenue of $ 801 million thanks to the energy division, which includes solar panels and the Powerwall, which are batteries for homes or businesses. It is an increase of 60% compared to the last quarter.

Although Tesla has not disclosed how many energy storage units it sells each quarter, Elon Musk said in a recent lawsuit that about 80,000 units are sold quarterly, but that during the current period they will only be able to manufacture 30,000 to 35,000 due to the global chip shortage.

More than 200,000 cars sold in the 2nd quarter of 2021

Production Deliveries Model S / X 2,340 1,890 Model 3 / Y 204,081 199,360 Total 206,421 201,250

Tesla’s second quarter, in addition to their excellent financial results, also represented the first time they have sold more than 200,000 cars during the financial period.

Tesla has once again surpassed the highest number of vehicle deliveries. It also represents the highest year-on-year growth in deliveries in its history, which is 121.42%.

Even greater growth is expected during the last two quarters of the year and early 2022 with the arrival of the Model Y in Europe (initially models manufactured in Shanghai) and the launch of the Gigafactory in Berlin. It will produce that vehicle to supply the entire continent.

The sale of electric cars from Tesla have experienced significant growth from the third quarter of 2020, which ended with a total of half a million vehicles sold. At the current rate, they are expected to exceed one million vehicles sold throughout 2021.