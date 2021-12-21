Tesla could be an entity capable of handling traffic in the world. Do you think it is not possible? Here are the reasons.

As is well known, Tesla, in just a few years, has become one of the leading car manufacturers in the world. This is, at least, what its price and market value show us, which has become one of the main supporters of the brand. Month after month, it is confirmed how we are facing a business model which has a lot to prove for the next few years. Now, to what extent is this a reality?

Tesla has incorporated different types of strategy in recent years in pursuit of a goal. One of the keys to the Palo Alto-based company is to contribute to a rapid green transition. This process certainly cannot be quick, but something can be done about it. Tesla has succeeded in getting competing manufacturers to multiplied its investments in electricity exponentially. Still, there are more signs of competitive advantage.

One of the most prominent is the collection of information from its users. In addition to being able to offer ad-hoc insurance policies for each customer profile, Tesla manages to have data of special relevance in order to develop new lines of business. This is just what I could be looking to know one of the latest solutions that has launched the brand. Did you know that Tesla can achieve movements in terms of traffic in the future?

The company, aware of the consumption patterns of its users, is beginning to incorporate certain incentives to achieve relocate certain displacements in order not to collapse the Supercharger stations. This is exactly what Tesla has put in place for the past few days to avoid traffic jams at charging stations. What is this curious solution trying to do?

Let’s see, therefore, what is happening in the United States with the policy carried out by the manufacturer, why it is a measure that can be of special relevance to understand how the displacements will be in the coming years and, of course, what we can learn about this theory.

Traffic handling due to shortage of electric car charging stations

The arrival of the Model 3 to the Tesla family has been a challenge. Adding a vehicle more accessible to middle-class families to the fleet has only put some of the services that Tesla offers in a difficult situation. The one who has noticed the most the presence of a greater number of vehicles It is the electric car charging service. The company whose maximum exponent is Elon Musk has decided to implement the following policy to avoid unnecessary traffic jams.

The key, once again, is directly related to the cost of the service. Yes, that’s right, Tesla has been offering especially reduced rates to incentivize the charging of the company’s cars. The main objective of this movement is to free up loading stations at peak times, something that usually coincides at specific times of the year, such as this holiday period. So it is about a measure that can be effective taking into account the current price of energy.

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, this measure, already repeated on previous occasions, has as its main objective to free up a cargo net that, of course, is already asking for a deep update in terms of more unit installations. As you can imagine, the demand for cargo has multiplied in recent years.

Actions that seek to improve Tesla’s service at specific times

Tesla is one of those companies that knows very well how to manage to adapt to the new circumstances of the market. Thanks to the incorporation of simple application mechanismsSimply press a button to enjoy a free or very low-cost service at specified times when it comes to the use of Supercharger stations. Tesla is aware of this and therefore applies these incentives at will.

Taking into account Tesla’s peculiar demand system in recent years, are we looking at a company capable of handling traffic at will in the coming years? It should be noted that the Palo Alto, California-based firm owns the most extensive cargo network in the world. This is also linked to the idea that the company will allow non-brand models to charge at the stations. Pricing, therefore, can mark a before and after.

We will have to wait to see what happens in the coming years in this regard. Be that as it may, Tesla has become a fundamental piece in understanding the future of sustainable mobility and, of course, what we can expect from it in the coming years.

