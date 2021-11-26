Tennis Showdown Mexico bets on national and international tennis idols

Giving a punt and with a digital communication strategy, the organizers of the Tennis Showdown Mexico announced that the next March 21, 2021 at the Arena Ciudad de México, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will face each other in an exhibition match of the highest level of sports, which aims to stimulate tennis and promote the inclusion of women in sport.

Regarding the objectives, José Escalante de la Hidalga, President of the Mexico Tennis Showdown Committee mentioned that the event goes beyond the show, “we want this to stimulate us to have, once again, a top 100, a top 10 or a top 5, Mexico deserves a player like that ”.

For tennis enthusiasts, having the top five of the ATP and the second place in the world ranking represents the effort of the organizers to have a world-class event and “to add to the things that are being done in Mexico for tennis ”, Commented Eduardo Rodriguez, General Director of the Tennis Showdown Mexico Committee in the presentation of the event today.

Part of this great value offer, the Tennis Showdown Mexico will have the participation of two Mexican tennis players: Giuliana Olmos, the finalist in two Grand Slam and Renata Zarazúa, the best “singlist” in our country.

The Director General added that for sports practitioners this is a great encouragement, since when you have your idols close to you, great motivation is generated to stay in the sport.

Warm invitation from tennis players

As part of the presentation of the Tennis Showdown Mexico, the two Russian players who will face each other sent a message to the attendees of the event.

Through a video, Daniil Medvedev was excited to come to the country to play in the exhibition match against Rublev and assured that given their competitiveness they will put on a great show.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev said he waits for the moment to play against his opponent on March 21.

Likewise, the tennis professional Renata Zarazúa appeared and applauded the planning of the event through a video call.

Tennis Showdown México presents a digital communication strategy

Since 2019, the sporting event has been planned, but due to the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the possibility of its realization was eliminated. For this year, The Tennis Showdown Mexico is presented as a high-class event in which the communication strategy is digital, all thanks to the choice of two marketing agencies.

Regarding the choice of agencies, José Escalante de la Hidalga, President of the Tennis Showdown Mexico Committee, mentioned that they chose the two best agencies for their strategy, the digital marketing agency AXISKG and Pedrote Marketing.

“We believe that we are taking the necessary steps to go into social media marketing with AXISKG and on the other hand, with Pedrote Marketing we are doing the logistics of everything else, such as the press conference, which brings us closer to the media and opportunity to express our attitudes and what we want to do ”, points out in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0.

For its part, Eduardo Rodriguez, General Director of the Mexico Tennis Showdown Committee said that they opted for a digital strategy, because it is what is most in vogue:

“It is a very good medium that can be reached, and it combines price and scope to be able to make a very good strategy, supported by very mediatic things. […] with influencers, with some of the best tennis players, not only from Mexico but from the world, but I think they are going to detonate media things that are going to become a trend in social networks that are basic I think that every day, it makes me very interesting to do that kind of advertising and digital strategy ”, he emphasizes.

Regarding digital communication strategies, the sports promoter and Director of Team Tenis México, Armando Baraldi says that the Tennis Showdown is an opportunity to see tennis differently.

“Tennis is for everyone, it is a sport for life”, he asserts in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0.

Regarding publicity, the great sporting event that will take place at the Arena Ciudad de México, “is a good channel for publicity,” says the President of the Tennis Showdown Mexico Committee, since it allows sponsors to reach the target interested in sport and open the possibility that in sport there is a “Czech” of tennis.

