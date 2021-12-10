Tencent Games announced the launch of Level Infinite, its new high-quality video game launch brand. Find out all the details in the note!

This is a great year for Tencent games, not only because of some of its major acquisitions, but also because of the creation and launch of Level Infinite. This will be the new brand of gaming holding company as Valorant Y League of Legends through Riot Games.

Officially launched and already in operation, Level Infinite has its main bases in Amsterdam and Singapore. From there, they operate globally to launch premium games for both PC and mobile devices.

The first games released by the company are: Synced: Off Planet by NExT Studios for PC, Don’t Starve: Newhome for mobile devices, titles of Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, TiMi Studio Group. In addition to these titles, the company also has several third-party games, and some very popular such as Arena of Valor, which will have new content.

On the other hand, Level Infinite will also have its own study titles. Among them we find:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 by Fatshark , available now on PC and consoles, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide; a video game that will be available from 2022.

, available now on PC and consoles, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide; a video game that will be available from 2022. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt by Sharkmob , which will arrive in 2022.

, which will arrive in 2022. 10 Chambers GTFO , now available in Early Access on Steam.

, now available in Early Access on Steam. Metal: Hellsinger: A game that was announced for PC and consoles with a launch in 2022. It will arrive alongside a new video game from Funcom which will be announced during The Game Awards.

Michelle Liu, The global CEO of Tencent Games said the following referring to the launch of Level Infinite. “The launch of Level Infinite represents the next step in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand. We look forward to bringing high-quality titles wherever and however they play.. “

Share it with whoever you want