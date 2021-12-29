About a few months ago, we reported that Remedy Entertainment was in the process of expansion, thanks to its complete success with Control. With a new studio in Sweden, and several projects in hand, the Finnish studio is in one of its best moments, and no wonder. And it seems that everything does not end here, since Tencent and Remedy sign a distribution agreement for one of the studio’s future projects.

It was Remedy herself who, in one publication On its own official website, it has announced this agreement with the Chinese company, which for some time has been doing, little by little, with increasingly powerful projects and studies. The project in question is known as “Vanguard”, a free-to-play, multiplayer PvE shooter for PC and consoles, which is still in the concept phase. While Remedy handles localization and distribution worldwide except Asia, Tencent is in charge of bringing the title to Asian territory, in addition to developing the mobile version.

Tencent and Remedy sign a distribution agreement for one of the studio’s future projects

A new free game available on the Epic Games Store

With this agreement, it seems that Tencent acquires another project, and it seems that it will not stop growing. On the other hand, Remedy cannot complain, since everything is going quite well for them. Let’s hope things continue like this, since it is a unique study in many aspects, and it is always good to have studies like this in the industry..