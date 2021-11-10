All your friends look for you when their partners go out

You are the bachelor of the group, and as such, you are always available for a good night out. What’s more, you know the party better than anyone because no one is going to scold you the next day for arriving home very late. That’s why all your friends know that when it comes to fun, you are the person to turn to.

Your freedom becomes your own enemy

Being single has several stages: sometimes you want to be with someone, sometimes you want to give yourself the life of a coveted bachelor of show business … but while you discover what the hell you want, you learn to appreciate your freedom so much that it is no longer so easy to give it up. Tell someone where you are? Nah. Having to balance schedules to go on a trip? Never. Putting up with unbearable friends just because your partner “loves them a lot for his whole life”? Never more. Let’s not talk about the idea of ​​sharing your home. Freedom is so beautiful that it makes it increasingly difficult to share you.

You don’t have to look good to anyone

Let’s say you’ve already passed your desperate bachelor stage on the hunt. Now you dress for yourself and only for yourself, and if you want to wear the same outfit for a whole week, it may not be the most hygienic idea but it doesn’t matter. Do you want to live life in pants and flip flops? You go. You don’t have to look sexy to anyone.

You are no longer terrified of being the bad third

When you’re a rookie single, being the wrong third of your friends is depressing, but over time you realize it’s unavoidable and you don’t feel like it. You can even look like the adopted son of your favorite partner and it’s worth it. It will always have its awkward moments, of course, but there is a point where your mind knows how to repress them.

The eternal cycle of dating apps

At some point someone will suggest you download them, or else it will occur to you alone, just to try them, get bored, erase them, get bored again, download them again, and so on in an infinite loop.

Family reunions become an ordeal

Especially after thirty. There is never a lack of the aunt who goes out with her hilarious: “Are you already taking time to get married, eh?” I’m going to die alone, aunt, Merry Christmas to you too. If you are not homosexual, assume that they have thought you are. Being single makes you the subject of juicy gossip and intrigue.

Sometimes you feel lonely

You are a legend. You are independent, you do whatever you want, you keep staying in shape, you go out (or not) with whoever you want, you own your time… you have the life that the mates foolishly let go. And in public you believe yourself the best for that. However, from time to time you would like to be with a special person and you constantly wonder if your time has come to give in to love.



The whole bed is yours

Small pleasures of life. Do you want to sleep in the Vitruvian man pose? The bed is all yours. Do you want to eat a hamburger without someone stealing half of your fries? Welcome to the world of singleness. Do you want to leave the bathroom lid up? What’s more, if you want, even take it off. Get out of the shower without flip flops? Go and leave your mark all over the house. You are a free man and you deserve all the little pleasures of this life.



No one turns to you for love advice

People may ask you for dating advice, but never relationship advice because obviously you don’t know anything about it … or so they think. Although you sometimes feel belittled for it, a large part of you is happy that you don’t have to throw yourself out on someone else’s trouble. And if someone comes to talk to you a bit, the only thing that goes through your mind is the happiness of not having to live those problems firsthand.

Life is full of possibilities

Being single is an emotional roller coaster. Sometimes you hate it, sometimes you wonder if you’ll be like this forever, sometimes want to be like this forever, sometimes you feel like a Hollywood hunk, sometimes like a stinking bachelor, sometimes you don’t know what to do with your free time and sometimes you love doing and undoing as you please … and that’s where the beauty is: all options are possible. You decide how to live your single life.