Telltale Games details its plans for 2022 and beyond: The Wolf Among Us 2, The Expanse and graphics engine change

Since the fall and resurrection of Telltale games, the studio known for modern adventure adventure games like The walking dead, The Wolf Among Us Y Tales From the Borderlands, announced his future plans for 2022 and yes, he also mentioned some details about the long-awaited sequel for our beloved Bigby.

Telltale Games’ plans in 2022 and beyond

The developer expressed herself through a statement on her official account of Twitter, in which he said that this 2021 was “It’s a busy year and things are only going to get more exciting from now on.” At the end of 2019 we saw a small teaser of The Wolf Among Us 2 after the release of the final season of The walking dead, and from that moment the study remained silent, probably also due to the conflicts generated by developing video games in pandemic.

One of the most interesting announcements you make Telltale games is that he will use Unreal Engine for your next projects, one of these The Wolf Among Us 2, precisely, that it will enter the production stage for its full season in 2022. On the other hand, the developer spoke about its most recent announcement, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, a video game that he will create in association with Deck Nine Games and that it will be based entirely on the homonymous series of Amazon Prime Video.

Since the launch of The walking dead Y The Wolf Among Us, the famous storytellers sank into a business model based on the launch of chapters that financed the march, which led to its closure in 2018 (after complaints of crunch by many of its employees). In 2019 he put an end to Clementine’s story in The Walking Dead: Final Season with the help of Skybound and now he proclaims his return with “Sustainable production” in your projects. “We are focusing on doing it smarter (and better). For example, with our partnership with Deck Nine to create The Expanse “ it states Telltale.

