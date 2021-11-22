Despite the advent of digital platforms and the internet, the Television continues to show its importance and preference of the world.

The arrival of the internet and digital platforms such as social networks, have proven important for the population around the world, who occupy a considerable part of their days to access the content shared daily by other users around the world. According to the study of Digital 2021 conducted by Hootsuite and We Are Social, approximately the 60 percent of the world’s population now has internet access, consequently having the 53 percent of the world present in social networks, which spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes a day connected to these platforms (depending on the country), in Mexico, the average time spent in these applications is around 3 hours and 27 minutes.

The digital world has caused that not only are social networks those that have earned the consumer preference to access entertainment contentInstead, streaming platforms and live broadcasts have also been relevant in terms of the consumption of audiovisual content, especially in times of pandemic.

In accordance with Statista and their study on the percentage variation in the consumption of streaming platforms during the quarantine in March 2020, there was a considerable increase in consumption in audiovisual content (such as Netflix, Disney +, HBO, Fox, etc.), Spain had an increase in 108 percent of consumption on these platforms, France 82 percent more, Italy 71 percent, the United States 37 percent and Mexico 32 percent.

Similarly, the consumption of entertainment videos (especially video games) on other live broadcast platforms such as Twitch had considerable growth, since according to information from ForbesRecent data estimates that this platform has around 30 million daily visitors, of which 2 million of them are connected at any time of the day (not to mention the more than 9.52 million streamers who are creating content).

Although advances in technology, the internet and the hundreds of different alternatives to continue consuming entertainment, educational or informational content on the web have won over millions of consumers around the world, the TV, despite the fact that it has presented a decline in its consumption, it still remains relevant in the market, as well as for its viewers.

The study of Statista named “Television: the end of an era?“, Shows over the years that the daily television consumption has registered a slight decline, compared to the exponential growth in internet consumption, however, it still remains relevant for the population.

Even though users more and more young people choose to consume less televisionThese large mass media have shown their ability to adapt, capable of coping with changes in consumers and market demands.

In part this is due to their effective strategies that continue to allow them to create quality and exclusive content that not any content creator (individually) has the opportunity to carry out, as well as international broadcasts of sporting events that only the large entertainment companies they can transmit thanks to the expensive cost of equipment and production work that they entail. In the same way, the different companies in the industry have shown their due presence on social networks, achieving through different strategies to lead network users to TV programs.

The television continues to demonstrate its importance to the world as a means of information, entertainment and education, thanks to its effective adaptation strategies in the face of the arrival of the internet, as well as its accessibility and diversity of programs so that they can effectively reach a wide variety of audiences.