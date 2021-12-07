Be very careful about this offer because you can get a fairly complete television for what it costs an entry-level mobile. For just over 210 euros, we find this bargain from the well-known 32-inch Xiaomi TV P1 at Fnac. 217 euros, to be exact, is the cost of this panel launched this year – last May – equipped with an 8-bit panel with HD resolution.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inches (Frameless, HD, Triple Tuner, Android 9.0, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Modelo 2021]

Xiaomi TV P1 32 reduced by almost 80 euros

The 32-inch P1 TV is the smallest from a wide family of panels. In this case, an MSD6683 processor is used to power it, two 5 W speakers compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and 8GB of storage to install any application.

The connectivity section is made up of three HDMI, one of them with ARC, two USB 2.0, one composite (AV) input, one CI Ethernet (LAN) slot, and one 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the wireless section, there is no lack of compatibility Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Based on Android 9.0, this panel is compatible with both Google Assistant and the wireless functions of Chromecast and Miracast.





Its HD resolution seems sufficient for a screen of this caliber and even can be used as a second monitor. Knowing that its official price is 289 euros, this is one of the best sales and an ideal opportunity to get a second TV to enjoy during the holidays.