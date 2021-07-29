Medical or NO, mental health problems can make life unbearable for people who suffer from them. At the same time, these problems can have a broader effect on society as a whole, especially when left untreated or treatment delayed.

The importance of mental health

Mental health is becoming a big issue. Several local and international studies have shown that the incidence of mental illness is increasing.

Doctors have also been able to make more accurate diagnoses and treat mental disorders more reliably with the help of recent research and newer drugs.

MENTAL HEALTH: Not only in patients …

According to a recent study, 74% of physicians reported seeing burnout symptoms in others, and more than half believed their workload had affected their mental health. Furthermore, the suicide rate among physicians is higher than in any other profession and more than double that of the general population.

Therefore, promote better understanding and practices of mental health among medical professionals will help them avoid burnout. Coping with stress and addressing your own health issues, but the question is, where do you start?

It could be for some courses. In fact, Tecnológico de Monterrey has just launched a free online Psychology course.

The objective?

To assist and encourage physicians, the medical community must reach out with understanding, learn to overcome stigmas, and encourage physicians to embrace mental health.

The course “Principles of Psychology” provides a comprehensive view of the scientific study of human thought and behavior. Hosted on the Coursera platform (one of the most prestigious international organizations that collaborates with more than 150 universities around the world).

It is offered by the Tecnológico de Monterrey, under the direction of the instructors: Mtra. Gabriela Aurora Martínez Ramírez and Dr. Xochitl Garza.

The need to heed the call

Psychologists create knowledge whether in laboratories, clinics or classrooms, They rely on critical thinking and information gathered through scientific investigation. Scientific observation is systematic, it is planned. That is, it is intersubjective, which means that behavior can be confirmed directly from the observed facts to reach valid conclusions.

This is how the modules are formed

In this virtual course you will be able to solve your doubts about this science, its objective is:

Know the theoretical foundations in Psychology Understand cognitive psychology Identify the main theories of personality

The course consists of the following modules:

Unit 1. Fundamentals of Psychology.

Topic 2. Sensoperception and Cognition

Unit 3. Learning and memory.

Unit 4. Personality and socialization.

It is taught completely online, in addition, when making a payment on its platform, it gives you a certificate with curricular value.

How to approve? You only need to credit all graded assignments to complete the course.

Link to the course: you can register by entering the course “Principles of Psychology”. Access here.

