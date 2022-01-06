Great news for the entire gaming community is that Techland’s new video game is just around the corner, so the producers of Dying Light 2 Stay Human have made a summary of the entire year of intense work that 2021 meant. .

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, thanks to a new summary video, Techland wants to remind us of all the incredible episodes of their webshow, Dying 2 Know, that we saw last year. Techland extends an invitation few could refuse, “Join us on January 13 as we immerse ourselves in the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human one last time before the game’s launch!”

Best of all, Jonah Scott, voiced by Aiden Caldwell, and co-host Leah, invite you to the final episode of the Techland show. During this sixth program dedicated to Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the producers will introduce a new game and reveal to their fans a great deal of much-anticipated information.

If you want to go into more detail, you can watch the final episode of Dying 2 Know on Twitch next January 13 at 2:00 PM (Mexico City), so you will discover everything about the long-awaited Dying Light 2 video game Stay Human . Soon Techland will release the sixth and final episode of Dying 2 Know, but before this latest episode is released, let’s check out some great announcements from previous episodes:

Rosario Dawson (Mandalorian, Sin City) joins the Dying Light 2 Stay Human team as the voice of Lawan, one of the most important characters in the game.

, also known as “the father of parkour,” helped the Techland team create and improve all of the parkour systems in the game. But this is not all, he also became one of the main characters of the new title – Hakon. Olivier Derivière, a talented composer from games such as A Plague Tale: Innocence, GreedFall and Chernobylite created the music for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, recording it at London’s one and only Abbey Road Studios.

The world premiere of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is very close, so make sure you don’t miss any episodes of the Dying 2 Know series (all episodes are available here) or if you want to know even more on Dying 2 Know More, be sure to visit. this link to see more episodes of exclusive interviews.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches next February 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch (although in the latter with a version in the cloud).