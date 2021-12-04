Arcano Silco, the antagonist of the Arcane series, is coming to Teamfight Tactics as a playable character. Find out all the details in this note!

There is no doubt that the debut of Arcane, the series of League of Legends on Netflix it was a success. Divided into three parts and waiting for its second season, Riot games wants to give him strength again in combination with his games. This time, Teamfight Tactics is the chosen one where a new character from the series will come to the game: the Arcane Silco.

Through a post on the official Twitter It was announced that Arcano Silco, the antagonist of the series, will have his definitive addition to the strategy game to join the other League of Legends champions. In the statement, Riot explains: “And while Silco may be the first non-League unit to join TFT, there may be more outsiders joining us in the future. Maybe some from outside of Runeterra altogether“.

All this leads to think that any champion could come to Teamfight Tactics, and not just about League of Legends. Maybe in the future I will may have Valorant characters in TFT.

Arcano Silco is coming to Teamfight Tactics in the mid of Gizmos & Gadget in February 2022 and when it comes to skills and his kit, Riot has not yet ruled on it. What we do know is that Arcano will be a fighter Mastermind it will have its best functionality on the bottom line.

