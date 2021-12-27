Again Henry cavill provides statements regarding The witcher, but this time we talk about the video game, in its version The Witcher: Wild Hunt, where we are allowed to select as our character to Geralt of Rivia, and when Cavill is asked, if which team he is, if he would stay with Yennefer de Vengerberg or Tris Merigold Like his partner, he replies that he is clearly Team Yennefer.

Thanks to this, there is a huge debate as to which of the 2 girls would be the best match for Geralt and fans have been divided into Team Yennefer and Team Triss.

What Henry cavill, answering like one more gamer, fan of The witcher, without taking into account that the famous actor who plays Geralt de Rivia in the series NetflixHe also has a more personal opinion about it.

Since recently, Digital Spy had the opportunity to speak with Cavill as part of the press tour of The witcher. It was that moment, where they took the opportunity to ask the question, and it seems to be quite easy to solve for the actor, but in reality it is extremely complicated taking his position, of course.

If you are a fan of the series, and you have been aware of the actor’s statements, you know that for a long time he made it clear that considers that Yennefer is the right partner for Geralt, since for him there is a “powerful” element in their relationship, which makes it true love.

It has been a year since these statements, and the actor’s opinion remains the same and continues to be Team Yennefer. “For me, when I pass videogames and especially when I read books, it has always been about what I feel is true to the essence of Geralt and that is Team Yennefer”.

The actor also recognized that the freedom that games give you CD Projekt Red to make decisions for Geralt, is something he considers great.

And with these statements, he makes it clear once again that the option to be part of Team Triss is completely valid, but nevertheless, he will always see Yennefer as the best option for Geralt.

“Sure, the cool thing about games is that you can do whatever you want and that’s a really cool thing about games, but for me it was always Team Yennefer, even in games.”said the actor.