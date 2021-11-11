Teads reorganizes its board of directors

Miami, November 10, 2021 – Teads, the global media platform, founded by Pierre Chappaz and Bertrand Quesada, and owned by Altice, announced today the reorganization of its management team.

Within this framework, Pierre Chappaz will step down as Executive President of the business to continue leading the Steering Committee. “At 62, after spending the last 16 years creating a global alternative to Google and Facebook for advertisers, it’s time to step aside. I am very proud of the work our teams have done around the world. We have managed to bring together most of the major European, Asian, North American and South American publishers to offer advertisers access to almost 2,000 MM users through our platform. Teads still has a very significant growth margin and I am confident that our teams will continue to develop our technologies and maintain trusting relationships with advertisers, agencies and publishers. Teads has the potential to be the world leader in ad technology. In agreement with Patrick Drahi, I will continue as Chairman of the Steering Committee and advising and “coaching” the teams. Bertrand Quesada, my partner, is still in charge of Teads as CEO “.

Bertrand Quesada, Co-Founder and CEO of Teads expressed: “After 11 years of collaboration with Jeremy Arditi, I am pleased to announce his appointment as Co-CEO. Jeremy’s experience will allow us to continue accelerating our development ”.

Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads commented: “I am extremely excited to take on these new responsibilities and work alongside Bertrand Quesada. After 11 years at Teads, I am convinced that we are just getting started. We have exceptional talents in the company whom I am proud to guide in this new stage ”.

For his part, Patrick Drahi, owner and founder of Altice added: “I would like to thank Pierre Chappaz, an extraordinary entrepreneur, who has allowed Teads to become this incredible success story. With Pierre, now as Chairman of the Steering Committee, decisions have been made to ensure the continuity of Teads leadership. In this sense, Bertrand Quesada, CEO, Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO and the entire management team, have my complete confidence to continue driving the solid growth of Teads and to build and develop the company for the future “.