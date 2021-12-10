Little by little, new details about She-hulk. Its protagonist, Tatiana Maslany, confirmed that she will sing in the Marvel Studios fiction that will be broadcast on Disney +.

Marvel Studios is full with the television series. After releasing big hits on the small screen of Disney +, the studio is working on She-hulk, the next bet that will be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This fiction will star Tatiana Maslany and directed by Jessica Gao. At the moment, the production is expected to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2022. While we wait for her episodes, the protagonist unveiled a great novelty.

She-Hulk will closely follow Jennifer Walters, who will break through the fourth wall and communicate with the public in her different episodes. She is the cousin of Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who will also appear on the show. In the comics, Walters undergoes a blood transfusion by his cousin that ends up saving his life, but also grants him similar powers. On the other hand, Jennifer is also a lawyer during the day, and this can be seen in the Disney + series. Details about his plot are still unknown, but it is known that the appearance of the character will remain true to the comics and that it will feature the performances of Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra.

There will be songs in the series!

Recently, Tatiana Maslany revealed that her character will sometime sing She-Hulk. This he commented on the podcast Scott hasnt seen, where he mentioned that he will sing two songs: “Fever” Madonna and “It Ain’t Easy Being Green”. Undoubtedly, that the main character of a Marvel series sings different songs is quite innovative, since the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never dabbled in this topic.

So far, the only musical moment has been seen recently in Hawk Eye, the new Marvel and Disney + series. At one point in the episode, the main character goes with his family to see a musical called Rogers, which was based on the main events that occurred in the MCU. However, in addition to this brief scene, the studio has not had its characters sing or dance.