Good time to present the financial statements and among the most important third-party in the market we cannot forget about Take-two. The company has some of the most profitable franchises of all time in its hands, with Grand Theft Auto standing out as the king of the castle.

During the call with the investors in presentation of the financial results of the Q2 of the fiscal year 2022, the company has revealed the existence of a totally secret project. Take-Two: 2K Games claims to have invested up to 53 million dollars in an unannounced title of its line of games that has finally been canceled.

Without further information on the matter, Bloomberg has been in charge of shedding light on this matter. Jason Schreier points out that this game was being developed by Hangar 13, the creators of Mafia 3 and responsible for the remake of the first Mafia.

Without a definitive name, the title was codenamed Volt, and had different versions since it was first conceived. The sources consulted by the media point out that the current version was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing to overcome technological problems and various obstacles.

Since 2017, Volt has been shaped and its premise would take us to a world of superheroes competing in multiplayer format. Although Schreier explains that it would be a totally new IP for Hangar 13, from 2K Games management did not consider the investment of time to be profitable, shelving the matter. Bloomberg ends by stating that Hangar 13’s staff is meeting today at its Novato, California headquarters to discuss the future of the studio.