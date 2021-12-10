Although Black Friday is already behind us, we still continue to find great deals on Xiaomi products. An example of this are the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which are now below 20 euros.

As a Christmas promotion, now we can buy the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for only 19.85 euros in AliExpress, an unparalleled offer that you should certainly not miss if you are looking for quality wireless headphones.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, everything it offers us

Also known as Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2, The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have a fairly careful design, leaving aside the first AirDots Pro that reminded us so much of Apple’s AirPods.

Each headset has a speaker 14.2mm, a module Bluetooth 5.0 and support for codec LDHC. Likewise, they incorporate a renewed intelligent voice control, capable of capturing our orders through two microphones built into each earpiece.

Beyond this, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have a noise reduction system, a control touch panel and an autonomy of up to 4 hours uninterrupted or 14 hours thanks to its charging case. They are also super light, only 4.5 grams each earbud.