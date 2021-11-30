It seems that the hangover of Black Friday 2021 and Cyber ​​Monday 2021 brings us some very interesting offers on products that are reluctant to rise in price after a few days of a lot of movement in the market. Xiaomi is one of those brands that wants us to incorporate one of their products into our lives, and a good example of this is the offer of the My Body Composition Scale 2 that we bring you today.

We have never seen this smart scale below 17 euros before but now, thanks to this one-off offer that we will be able to enjoy through Aliexpress Plaza with shipping from Spain and with a two-year warranty, we will be able to get it for only 14 euros.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 at the best price

This Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is a smart scale capable of measuring basic parameters of our health such as body mass index, basal metabolism level and muscle mass index among many other aspects.





Its power is carried out through triple A batteries and has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for synchronization with our smartphone Through the Mi Fit application, from where we can consult all the data that the product is capable of registering.

The retail price of the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is 29.99 euros but, thanks to this one-off offer that we can enjoy from Aliexpress Plaza, we can get it at its historic minimum price, remaining for only 14 euros. using the code SDMI6 in the shopping cart, a fantastic price for a tremendously useful product in order to improve our health.