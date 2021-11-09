Coinciding with the Ubisoft 35th anniversary, the French company is celebrating, holding special promotions and commemorative events. Without a doubt, we are on the hunt for any offer that offers us free games and the first opportunity has arrived that we are not going to miss.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy is completely free for you to keep on PC. Through this link, you can add the works pack to your Ubisoft Connect account, although you will have to take into account only one aspect. The offer starts today, November 9, and ends really fast, on november 12. Of course, once you have it you can play whenever you feel like it.

These spin-offs from the main franchise offer a fresh take on the stealth and action we’re used to. The 3D is replaced by a fabulous 2.5D to visit some of the most remote territories of what was seen in Origins, Unity or Black Flag. Here It will be time to visit China, Russia or India as more exotic destinations.

While we are talking about three different chapters and three different killers, everyone’s argument is intertwined and we will only reveal it as a whole at the end. Each of them masters different combat arts, which leads to vary the gameplay and use other devices. We can also choose different routes, since there is no single address to complete the levels.