Take advantage of Black Friday to have some Nanoleaf in your setup

And the thing is not there either. We can create environments to change the color or intensity of our puzzle as we are interested. For example, you can create a warm and cozy lighting that simulates a window at any time of the day. It can also be set so that the light follows the rhythm of our music favorite. In addition, they can be controlled with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, SmartThings and their own Nanoleaf Remote app. The possibilities are so many, that the only limit is going to be your imagination.

Nanoleaf is an ecosystem of smart lighting which is made up of panels. It was born as an idea on Kickstarter and today, the brand is a reference in the world of home automation. The charm of Nanoleaf panels is that they are fully modular . They can be configured with the shapes and colors that we want. There are several types of pieces that can be combined with each other. In this way, we can form figures as in a Tangram, create letters or even recreate our personal logo. The only limit is set by the number of panels we have, that is, the budget we have available.

The only bad thing about the Nanoleaf is their price, since they are usually not cheap. Luckily, Amazon has decided to include this product on its Black Friday. Concretely there is four different starter kits that we are going to be able to acquire these days for a really interesting price. They are also discounted extension kits, so if you already have one of these systems on your wall, you may also be interested in these offers:

The best Nanoleaf lighting kits on sale this Black Friday

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit

This kit is the classic, the first to become popular. His pieces have triangle shape, which makes it the Nanoleaf more versatile of all, since we can create many figures in style low poly with this pack.

The nine-panel kit usually costs a whopping 200 euros, but we can buy it today for 60 euros less.

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit

This other product is similar to the previous one, but it is composed of hexagonal panels. The nine-unit package has also reduced its price to 139.99 euros, a price that matches your all-time low. Of course, they can be combined with the triangles in the previous section.

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Expansion Pack

The mini triangles they serve to combine with the large hexagon and triangle packs we mentioned earlier. They allow to form figures with great detail. The expansion pack of 10 pieces is alone 69.99 euros. Of course, to use it you need a Nanoleaf Shapes starter pack. Otherwise, you will have to purchase the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles starter kit.

Nanoleaf Elements Hexagons Wood Effect Starter Kit

This last pack that we are going to talk about is wood finish, so they can be perfectly adapted to a living room or bedroom. Too Are compatible with the products of the Nanoleaf Shapes seriesas they are connected using Shapes + technology. You can find them on this date with a 30% savings, which allows us to acquire them for only 160.99 euros.

This blog post includes referral links and El Output may receive a commission for them. The decision to include them has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without answering any type of request for the aforementioned brands.