A disappointment for most fans of the Mafia franchise.

Many times we do not give enough value to the fact that a game reaches physical and / or digital stores, since, although these games may cause us more or less interest, the truth is that not all projects are finished, carrying out different cancellations of the same during the development or lack of approval to carry it out before even starting to develop it.

This is a reality that is rarely talked about and that rarely has a happy ending, an example of this being the recently launched Metroid Dread, which is a title that, in its day, It was canceled twice before finally launching on the Nintendo Switch on October 8.. And under this premise, it seems that a new game from the creators of Mafia has not been so lucky.

An unannounced game that already had an investment of 53 million dollars has been canceled

As revealed in Take-Two’s financial report, company behind GTA, Red Dead Redemption, among others, Recently an unannounced project in which an investment of $ 53 million had already been made would have been canceled. According to what has been known, it would have been a third person action game that works as a service, similar to what we have seen in Destiny.

It should be mentioned that this not only takes us by surprise, but also the workers themselves, who They were the same ones who developed Mafia 3 at the time. Be that as it may, this information was given by the director and founder of the study to his employees through an email, being the justification how unfeasible it would have been commercially.

On the other hand, as a result of this news being made public, Take 2 itself has issued a statement, stating that they trust that Hangar 13 will achieve in the future a success in sales and critics under the close collaboration with 2K, from where they hope to guarantee that the members of the study continue to carry out their work, either in Hangar 13 itself or in another study of the American company.

Finally, it should be noted that canceling a game is never pleasant, especially for workersWith about 200 being those that could be affected by this decision of Take 2. It remains to be seen if in the future Hangar 13 will once again gain the trust of the company to revive this project.

