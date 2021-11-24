Tails Of Iron Introduces Bloody Whiskers A Free Expansion Now Available

Odd Bug Studio presents a free expansion for the souls-like Tails of Iron, which is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.

King Redgi, the savior of the rat kingdom, embarks on a deadly new RPG adventure in this major expansion of Tails of Iron: “Bloody Whiskers”. Now available as part of a free patch For those who already own this critically acclaimed game, at PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The free expansion features a new line of post-game missions, two additional difficulty modes, five new bosses, a selection of special armor and weapons, and a secret that is perhaps best left behind.

With the tyrannical Greenwart, now defeated, the vast lands of King Redgi echo with celebrations. But the newly crowned savior isn’t free to rest easy on his throne just yet. As decreed by an ancient Rat tradition, the new King must prove himself… in a test of mortal combat.

Join Redgi in his fight to defeat the most deadly warriors in the entire country to claim the key to the old King’s room and uncover the heinous secret that lurks within. This means that players will eventually gain access to the infamous “closed door”; something that has generated a lot of speculation and intrigue within the gaming community.

The aptly named “Bloody Whiskers” difficulty mode pumps a double dose of bug juice into Tails of iron, which makes it a much more difficult experience, designed only for those who have the most iron will. For those looking for a safer passage through the story, the much less brutal “Fairy Tail” mode is now also available, allowing players to immerse themselves in the rich narrative and a lovingly hand-drawn world.

You can read the review of Tails of iron by Hernan Kralj: A Soulslike with “cute” animals? No!. These little animals have none of that …

