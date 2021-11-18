After testing the synced song lyrics in some specific regions, Spotify launches the function for all its users –both the free and premium versions–, worldwide and on all its platforms.

According to the company, the synced lyrics will be available on “most” tracks in the Spotify catalog and will be powered by the Musixmatch platform. Although the platform did not specify how many songs would have the function available, nor a percentage of them, saying that the “majority” implies that they are more than half of the catalog.

The feature will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices, desktops, televisions and consoles. To use it, touch the option “Playback view” in a song and swipe up from the bottom of the screen. From there, you’ll see the track lyrics scrolling in real time, along with a social share button.

Previously, Spotify made an attempt to include song lyrics information, by displaying the stories behind them, with the support of the Genius platform, but the feature was limited to only a few songs. Later, the music streaming app partnered with Musixmatch to display lyrics, but that experiment was shut down in 2016.

Now with this new synced lyrics feature, Spotify began testing earlier this year, but in reality, it has been active in 26 markets since mid-2020., including Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong and India. Have you already tried it?