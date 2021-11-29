When the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be left behind, the appearance of the omicron variant in southern Africa is generating confusion.

On the one hand, in the population, which has already begun to search Google for the symptoms associated with omicron.

On the other hand, markets are “terrified”: stocks around the world are falling because a blanket of uncertainty has been generated about the exit from the pandemic.

This Monday, November 29, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a technical report related to this new variant of covid and described the situation as a risk that has been raised globally and that it is “very high.”

The WHO says omicron mutations are many and have the potential to be more resistant to vaccines and more contagious. The risks of the omicron variant spreading around the world is “very high,” the document says.

In the text, the World Health Organization says that “there may be new waves of coronavirus with serious consequences.”

Regarding immunization, the WHO asked the states that are part of the organization to take the necessary actions, but that the most important is “to accelerate the vaccination against the covid as soon as possible.”

He also asked countries to be more vigilant at airports and to report potential cases or outbreaks linked to the omicron strain.

In addition, he told the labs to focus their work on describing the structure of the variant.

Good news for countries that have significant income related to tourism, such as Mexico and Spain, the WHO does not recommend in the technical report bans on flights to or from certain regions.

In Mexico, people’s biggest concern is symptoms. In Google, searches related to omicron are directly linked to that other topic. “Omicron symptoms”, “variant omicron symptoms” and “omicron symptoms” are the most searched combinations according to Google Trends.