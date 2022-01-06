The cosplay community has a great affection for the most popular anime and manga today, and Demon Slayer, better known as Kimetsu No Yaiba, does solidly remain one of the most loved by a large number of fans around the world. some talented enough to take that fanaticism further and show us the anime characters in the flesh.

Something that we find quite striking is the fact that, Nezuko Kamado, is the most beloved character in the Kimetsu No Yaiba anime and the cosplayer community does try to take advantage of it by presenting us with various characterizations of the female character, so today we will see a version that we consider the most tender of all.

Best of all, this characterization of the protagonist of the Japanese series Demon Slayer, played by the beautiful cosplayer Sydnee Kate, also known as xsydkate, on her official Instagram account, allows us to see a recreation with great audacity.

In fact, the demon girl is shown lying in front of a low wall, with the piece of bamboo wood, which she usually keeps fixed in her mouth with a ribbon, lowered below her neck. Are you ready to reveal your demonic nature by attacking someone?

As you can see, this characterization in cosplay is very well done and makes excellent use of natural light, limiting color saturation, but still highlighting the precision of the costume. Other details are also beautiful, such as the hairstyle and the shoes, which immediately take up those of the original Nezuko Kamado, although with a little more freedom.

Nezuko Kamado is the sister of Tanjiro Kamado, the only survivors of her family after the passing of a powerful and ruthless demon. Transformed into a demon, her nature keeps her at bay by her brother, who embarks on a long journey to find a way to transform her back into a human being.

Along the way, Tanjiro will become a Demon Slayer and will meet many other characters, with whom he will face great and very dangerous adventures, so his popularity will only increase, to the extent that we are sure that we will see various cosplays of this quality in the following works by Sydnee Kate.