The Sweet Tooth series, adapted from Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel for DC Black Label, confirms that it has been renewed for season 2.

Thanks to its magnificent reception by viewers, Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for season 2, which will consist of 8 one-hour episodes. Following its premiere last June, the series attracted 60 million viewers in its first four weeks of airing, which placed it at No. 6 on the streamer’s list of most-viewed English original series, ahead of Emily. in Paris and just below The Queen’s Gambit.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Official Notified

In its official statement, the service informs that:

Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for a second season, which will consist of 8 one-hour episodes.

Jim Mickle will serve as Executive Producer, Screenwriter, Director and Showrunner for the second season. Mickle said of the renovation: “It has been both exciting and heartwarming to experience how people all over the world have fallen in love with our deer boy. We couldn’t be more excited to follow Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey. “

In addition to Mickle, Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran will return as executive producers. Evan Moore from Team Downey is back as producer.

Oanh Ly (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) will join as co-executive producer for the second season.

Sweet Tooth is a Team Downey production in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sweet Tooth is based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic series.

The first season of Sweet Tooth premiered on June 4, 2021; 60 million households chose to see it in its first four weeks.

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General. Abbot; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Sweet Tooth Official Synopsis Ahead of Season 2

Ten years ago, a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world, causing the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies born part human and part animal. Although it is not known for sure whether hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus, many humans fear them and hunt them down. Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and part boy, has lived safely in his home in the woods for a decade, until he strikes an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But his story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly discovers that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever imagined. Based on the DC Comics comics by writer Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth will be executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Source: Deadline

Know the origin on paper of this character as it is already available in our online store:

DC Black Label Graphic Novel – Sweet Tooth Vol-1 Out of the Deep Forest

A decade ago, the Affliction raged like wildfire, killing billions, and the only children born since then were a new breed of hybrids, half animal half human. Gus is one of those children in danger, a boy with a sweet soul, a fondness for sweeter things … and with the look of a deer.

But kids like Gus have a price on the black market. When bloodthirsty hunters enter this secluded forest, a mysterious and violent man named Jepperd rescues Gus. This hulking homeless man promises to take Gus to “La Reserva”, a wonderful sanctuary for hybrid children.

As the two traverse this dangerous new American frontier, will Jepperd be able to corrupt “Sweet Tooth,” as the killer dubbed him, or will Gus’s heart change Jepperd?

In the tradition of stories like The Road and The Stand, Eisner Award-nominated writer and artist Jeff Lemire (THE NOBODY, Essex County) presents a bold new post-apocalyptic vision of the fate of humanity, the values ​​of innocence. and the unexpected friendships that can emerge even in the darkest places.

Collect Sweet Tooth # 1-5.

